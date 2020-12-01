Maltman International Appoints New Director of Business Development (UK)

TORONTO, ON, DEC. 1, 2020/insPRESS/ – Kyle Winston, President of Maltman International, and CEO of CRU GROUP, today announced that Gary Sullivan has joined the company as Director of Business Development in the U.K. Mr. Sullivan will focus on business development and account management for Lloyd’s and the London Market. He is a conduit between the market and our Maltman Teams in Canada and the United States.

Gary Sullivan has over 40 years of experience in the London Market having worked in non-marine, marine and aviation claims. He was the market lead for many Fortune 500 clients, Vice President and Head of Claims for a reinsurer and Lloyd’s Syndicate in London, their European and Asian offices. Most recently, Mr. Sullivan was Director of International Marketing for a U.S. Engineering firm where he worked closely with claims managers, brokers, loss adjusters, lawyers and other experts.

“Maltman is an international specialty firm with deep historical roots in the London market,” said Mr. Winston, “With Gary’s extensive experience, specifically with Lloyd’s Syndicates, we are able to expand Maltman’s global reach together with our team who are all committed to delivering superior adjusting and claims management services in Canada, the US and worldwide.” U.S. CEO, David Repinski states, “We are delighted to have Mr. Sullivan join our team and to bring his wealth of experience to our colleagues and clients.”

Maltman International is a subsidiary of CRU GROUP, a member of the Context International Network with affiliate partners spanning 45 countries.

Mr. Sullivan adds, “I am delighted to be appointed to assist both Maltman Canada, a well-known, respected and long standing Company, together with the expanding CRU GROUP US team of adjusters, in developing business for them both from the London and International Markets.”

Gary Sullivan is based in in London, England and will report to David Repinski, CEO of CRU GROUP USA.

About Maltman International

Founded in 1949, Maltman International offers high-end specialty claims service for Errors and Omissions, Directors and Officers Liability, Environmental, Commercial Liability and London Programs. Managed by our respective operations in Dallas and Toronto, superior customer service is delivered throughout the United States and Canada.

About CRU GROUP

Founded in 2004, CRU GROUP provides loss adjusting, claims management and staffing solutions for the Property and Casualty industries across the United States and Canada. CRU GROUP also offers specialty claims administration through Maltman International and is a member of the Context International global adjusting network. Insurance educational and accredited continuing education services are offered through the Group’s Academy of Insurance Adjusting (AIA). The Group’s Head Office is in Toronto, Canada. The U.S. Head Office is in Dallas, Texas.

