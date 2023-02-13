MALTMAN INTERNATIONAL Appoints New Executive Director

TORONTO, ON, FEBRUARY 13, 2023/insPRESS/ – David Repinski, CEO of CRU GROUP, today announced that Ranjit Bhatia has joined the company as Executive Director of Maltman International.

Mr. Bhatia joins the company from a large global claims provider where he held a multi-faceted role, a large segment of which focused on Lloyd’s and the London Markets. With over 25 years of experience, his areas of expertise span across Auto Bodily Injury, Casualty, Property, and Commercial General Liability.

As the senior most role for Maltman in Canada, Bhatia will focus much of his time recruiting additional professional staff and driving the Maltman business development efforts in the Canadian Specialty, Lloyd’s, and London Markets.

“We are delighted that Ranjit has joined our team to lead this storied business unit,” said David Repinski, “For 73 years Maltman has serviced Canadian and international specialty markets. Under Ranjit’s tenure, Maltman will add to its rich heritage.”

“I am very excited to join Maltman International,” adds Bhatia, “I look forward to working with the Maltman and CRU GROUP Teams to build the brand both domestically in the London Market and help to establish it in the United States.”

Maltman International has deep historical roots in the London market having been a Lloyd’s approved TPA for over 50 years and is a subsidiary of CRU GROUP.

Serving on both the Canadian and North American Leadership Teams, Bhatia will be based out of the Toronto Head Office and will report to the CEO.

About Maltman International

Founded in 1949, Maltman International offers high-end specialty claims service for Errors and Omissions, Directors and Officers Liability, Environmental, Commercial Liability and London Programs. Managed by our respective operations in Dallas and Toronto, superior customer service is delivered throughout the United States and Canada.

About CRU GROUP

Founded in 2004, CRU GROUP provides loss adjusting, claims management and staffing solutions for the Property and Casualty industries across the United States and Canada. CRU GROUP also offers specialty claims administration through Maltman International and is a member of the Context International global adjusting network. Insurance educational and accredited continuing education services are offered through the Group’s Academy of Insurance Adjusting (AIA). The Group’s Head Office is in Toronto, Canada. The U.S. Head Office is in Dallas, Texas.

For more information, please contact:

Suzanne Dionisio

416-492-4411 X 1256

sdionisio@cruadjusters.com