Mandy Yousif joins Sedgwick as director of investigation services in Canada

TORONTO, ON, JANUARY 24, 2022/insPRESS/ – Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, today announced that Mandy Yousif has joined its Canadian operations as director of investigation services. In this role, she will lead Sedgwick’s new research and intelligence division for Canada, based in Ontario.

Yousif has nearly a decade of experience in investigation, compliance intelligence and risk assessment consultation services. She has specialized expertise in due diligence inquiries, financial investigation and asset recovery, online and social media investigations, trademark and intellectual property research and skip tracing. She has been a licensed private investigator since 2012 and holds a bachelor’s degree with honors in criminology and sociology from the University of Western Ontario. Bilingual in English and Arabic, Yousif holds a certificate in open source intelligence (OSINT) from Toddington International Inc.

“Mandy has worked on a broad range of high-profile criminal cases and notable mergers and acquisitions,” said Rob Ginn, Sedgwick senior vice president for Ontario. “Her history working with Canada’s top litigators and natural ability to build trust with clients on complex investigations make her an excellent fit for this new role at Sedgwick.”

Sedgwick’s research and intelligence division employs specialized and comprehensive techniques to ensure clients’ investigations are grounded in the most reliable and accurate information. Through strategic intelligence gathering and data analysis, Sedgwick’s team of certified experts provides services such as due diligence investigations, evidence gathering for pre-trial civil and criminal matters, asset recovery and subrogation, trademark research, social media investigations and skip tracing. They work closely with clients — including law firms, financial institutions, insurance agencies, multinational corporations and regulatory bodies — to ensure that all aspects of investigation are covered, and that information is protected and documented proficiently.

“Sedgwick is known across the industry for its unique and thorough approach to investigation services, as well as its amazing results,” Yousif said. “I’m excited to become part of this growing team.”

About Sedgwick

