Markel Canada and Interpodia Technology Announce Partnership

Toronto, ON, January 20, 2020/InsPress/ – Markel Canada Limited, the division of Markel International that provides insurance solutions for commercial liability needs across Canada, has announced that it has partnered with Interpodia Technology to increase compliance and mitigate risk in Canadian sport.

This partnership will unite Interpodia Technology’s software and Markel’s deep industry knowledge and insurance expertise to help sport organizations reach a faster realization of effective systems around safe sport.

The partnership, which took effect from January 1, 2020, will benefit Canadian national and provincial sport membership bodies, representing the two organizations’ joint effort to mitigate risk, increase compliance and improve the long-term viability of sport in the Canadian market.

Markel recognizes the cutting-edge technology that Interpodia provides clients, to help reduce risk around waiver collection, digital agreements, membership registration and safe sport compliance. As a leading provider of insurance to Canadian sport membership bodies, Markel is always looking for ways to help its clients manage and reduce risk, ultimately enabling sports to grow successfully.

This dynamic partnership will be centered around increasing awareness of best practices and providing effective systems around the risk management of sport organizations. As the safe sport movement has evolved, so have the needs and landscape of sport organizations. Failure to comply with national standards around safe sport may result in a sport organization’s reputational damage, loss of athletes and fans, loss of sponsorship and increased premiums or challenges securing coverage.

For national and provincial sport organizations under pressure to comply with new governance or insurance standards, this partnership creates the opportunity for sport organizations to use a systematic multidisciplinary and multi-agency approach. With Markel as Interpodia’s official insurance partner, using this technology may result in premium savings to reflect an improvement in mitigated risk.

Interpodia has developed proven and effective systems to reduce risk through integrated membership management that enables athlete tracking and data distribution, and coach and official licensing that includes integrations with background screening and educational systems. Also, strict waiver and liability release handling that captures and stores acknowledgment and consent. Embracing this trend of utilizing safe sport technology benefits sport organizations by providing consistency in processes, digital storage and reporting, reduced human errors and bias and a decrease in cost and administration time.

Commenting on the partnership, Gina Bennett, vice president and Markel’s sport sector leader said: “I am delighted to reveal that Markel Canada is partnering with Interpodia Technology to combine our unique strengths. Interpodia couples Markel’s already robust insurance offering with a digital platform to enhance risk services which are available to brokers and policyholders in the Sport, Recreation and Fitness community.

“Using Interpodia’s leading-edge technology, eligible policyholders will see improved membership registration, waiver collection, digital agreements and safe sport compliance in one platform. Markel is ultimately seeking ways to provide sports organizations with the tools to improve their risk management that will result in keeping insurance costs affordable while providing the coverage they need. By working with Interpodia, a company that is devoted to sport and continually seeking new concepts, we are excited to change the face of sport risk in Canada.”

Rupert May, Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer, Interpodia Technology, added “It is my pleasure to announce the partnership between Markel and Interpodia Technology. Markel is known for their strength in the Canadian sport and leisure industry for 50+ years, and this partnership offers strong support for our business. We are very excited to be working with their forward-thinking team who is striving hard, like Interpodia, to ensure the viability and health of the sports we are so passionate about.”

If you are a sport organization interested in learning more about this opportunity, speak to your broker or reach out to Interpodia Technology today. For more information about Markel please visit www.markelinternational.ca/ and www.interpodia.com for more information about Interpodia Technology.

For more information:

Gina Bennett, Vice President and Sport Sector Leader 604.697.2533

Markel Canada

gina.bennett@markel.com

Rupert May, Co-Founder and CFO 778.229.5949

Interpodia Technology, Inc.

mailto:rupert@interpodia.com

About Markel Canada:

Markel Canada Limited was established in 1966, with Canadian offices in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal. Markel is proud to be the leader in liability with sector specialties. Markel’s educated underwriters work with clients to offer optimal risk management solutions, and dedicated claims team ensure each claim is handled promptly, professionally and fairly. Their parent company, Markel International, is a subsidiary of Markel Corporation, a US-based holding company for insurance and investment operations around the world.

Markel is Canada’s leading insurance market for sport, leisure, recreation and fitness organizations. Recognizing the special requirements of athletes, Markel offers unique insurance programs for sports associations. For recreation, leisure, family and community celebrations, they offer exclusive coverage for user groups of municipal, school and other publicly owned premises and special events cover. In addition, Markel also provides package cover for fitness club premises and member-owned facilities. Markel is powered by sport underwriting expertise comprising of reliability, originality, and consistency, which are the promises of the Markel brand. You can learn more at www.markelinternational.ca.

About Interpodia Technology

Based in North Vancouver, BC and founded in 2009, Interpodia Technology is the industry’s leading strategic partner for national and regional sport organizations, clubs and events. Our modular technology provides integrated membership management, club and event registration, waiver capture, coach & official licensing and much more. Interpodia powers the only sport-specific technology platforms on the market that enable all the levels of sport from international federation to a local club to co-exist on one platform. This established technology and expertise has enabled Interpodia to become a market leader in sport management technology, with proven results for clients in reducing risk, cutting down on administration time, and providing athletes with a smooth digital experience. Interpodia Technology unites sport, simplifies administration, and helps keep athletes safe and happy.

You can find Interpodia Technology market-leading sport organization software in more than 8 countries and on the web at www.interpodia.com.

For more information please visit us at www.markelinternational.com

You have received this because we believe you may be interested in our press releases. To unsubscribe, please click Unsubscribe Me Now.