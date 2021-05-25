Markel Canada Limited Appoints Vice President to their Leadership Team and Senior Underwriter to their Alternative Distribution Team

TORONTO, ON, MAY 25, 2021/insPRESS/ – Markel Canada Limited, a leading underwriter of casualty, professional indemnity, specialty and property insurance is pleased to announce the appointment of Marie Lenchuck as Senior Underwriter, Alternative Distribution and Michael Kearney as Vice President, Central and Eastern Regions.

Marie Lenchuck’s career in insurance began in 1995 and over the years Marie has worked with reputable organizations such as ACE INA, Chubb Insurance Company of Canada and most recently with Everest Insurance where Marie was a Senior Underwriter. In her new role Marie will be supporting the Alternative Distribution as it grows and expands it’s product capabilities and footprint. In just the last year Alternative Distribution has rebranded their online portal offering (Markel Connect) and launched a bilingual version of the portal to support our French-speaking brokers in Quebec and New Brunswick. Alternative Distribution also facilitates our various programs and coverholder agreements. Marie’s polished skills will help as she underwrites and services the growing book of mainly delegated underwriting authority portfolio business, including risk selection, coverage negotiation, pricing adequacy and referrals. With experience in different facets of the industry, Marie has her finger on the pulse within the Canadian insurance landscape.

Michael Kearney joins Markel Canada from Allianz Global, having previously worked in various roles with insurers like RBC Insurance, Canada Brokerlink and early on with HUB International. Michael’s 20+ years of experience make him the perfect candidate to oversee central and eastern underwriting operations for our growing team. Michael’s proven track record as a motivating manager and visionary leader with strong skills in strategy and marketing make him a welcome addition to Markel Canada. In his new role Michael will oversee our robust regional underwriting teams, develop tactical plans to help Markel Canada achieve our growth plans and liaise with major clients and strategic partners.

“It is so exciting to see the amazing additions we are making to our underwriting, sales, and management teams” says Markel Canada’s SVP of Sales and Marketing, Jeff Sutton, “I am excited to be hiring such talented and experienced team members that allow us to keep our end goals in sight and make them feel easily achievable”.

As our team capabilities expand so does the excitement throughout Canada. Markel’s company culture (an ode called The Markel Style) makes reference to the importance of collaboration, underwriting excellence and promising results for our stakeholders and clients. Helping grow this amazing team with these values at our core continues to prove beneficial on many fronts. Markel Canada warmly welcomes Marie and Michael to the team.

About Markel Canada

Markel Corporation (NYSE – MKL), a fortune 500 company based in Richmond, Virginia, with over 60 offices in 20+ countries, is a holding company for insurance, reinsurance, specialist advisory and investment operations around the world. A member of the national markets team, Markel Canada Limited is a division of Markel International Services Limited (MINT) and the Canadian underwriting and claims operation writing business in Canada on behalf of Markel Syndicate 3000 at Lloyd’s. To learn more, visit https://www.markelinternational.ca/

