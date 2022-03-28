Markel Canada Limited Appoints Assistant Vice President to join their Professional and Financial Risks team.

TORONTO, ON, MARCH 28, 2022/insPRESS/ – Markel Canada Limited, a leading underwriter of casualty, professional indemnity, specialty and environmental insurance announces Marianne Goodfellow as AVP, Management Liability and Financial Institutions (FI) to join their PFR team.

Marianne has worked in the Professional & Financial Risk segment of the industry for over 16 years. She joins Markel from Travelers Insurance Company of Canada where she served as Product Solutions Manager for their specialty insurance division. Prior to Travelers, Marianne worked at AIG and Liberty International for 15 years where she held management roles in both the Calgary and Toronto offices. Marianne will be instrumental in the restructuring of PFR at Markel Canada, and will help develop and mentor our underwriters to become experts in the various business lines, specifically D&O and FI, that are crucial as we grow a profitable book of business. Marianne has a proven history of handling high complexity new business and renewals, which is a strategic fit as we carry forward with polished plans for targeting specific risks and identifying growth potential within PFR. Marianne resides in Toronto, Ontario allowing flexible availability for her team and our brokers. Marianne will work alongside Chris McDonald, AVP, Professional Liability and will report to Christopher Kelen, VP, PFR.

“Marianne is an important hire for the PFR division” says Markel Canada’s VP of PFR, Christopher Kelen. “Leading a team of capable underwriters while executing on our four focus areas—profitable growth, talent, operational effectiveness, and technology and data must be carried out with drive, professionalism and strong underwriting capabilities. Marianne’s skill and track record are indications of how valuable her contributions to our changing team will be” he continues.

As our team capabilities expand so does the excitement throughout Canada. Markel’s company culture (an ode called The Markel Style) makes reference to the importance of collaboration, underwriting excellence and promising results for our stakeholders and clients. Helping grow this amazing team with these values at our core continues to prove beneficial on many fronts. Markel Canada warmly welcomes Marianne to and looks forward to her talents positively impacting the PFR lines of business.

