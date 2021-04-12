Markel Canada Limited Appoints New Assistant Vice President of National Business Development, Brad Moore

TORONTO, ON, APR. 12, 2021/insPRESS/ – Markel Canada Limited, a leading underwriter of casualty, professional indemnity, specialty and property insurance is pleased to announce the appointment of Brad Moore as their new Assistant Vice President of National Business Development.

Brad enters his new role at Markel with over 25 years of experience in sales, marketing and business development roles, with the last 5 taking place with ClaimsPro LP, Canada’s largest independent adjusting firm, first as an adjuster and most recently as their Director of Business Development, Western Region. Prior to working in the insurance industry, Brad founded and managed several successful companies in the engineering, technology and machinery sectors. While Brad’s role is national, he resides in Calgary, Alberta which is particularly advantageous as Markel continues to grow their presence throughout Western Canada.

“Brad’s breadth of knowledge is a true asset to Markel Canada and its strategic plans for growth in our developing sectors” says Markel Canada’s SVP of Sales and Marketing, Jeff Sutton, “I can say with full confidence that Brad’s sharp mind and ability to deliver will be paramount in these extremely important and formative years for the organization”.

As the AVP of National Business Development, Brad will be responsible for helping to build a more agile and effective sales and marketing capability, and sales culture that will underpin long-term sustainable and profitable growth for Markel Canada. This role reflects Markel’s increasing focus on the customer and its move away from providing products on a purely transactional basis, toward solution-oriented relationships.

“Making this move to Markel Canada feels right” says Brad, “Being able to contribute my skills to such a reputable insurer with strong foundations makes this partnership a good fit. I’m excited to learn more about the Markel Style and see it in action with my new teammates”.

Brad’s deep understanding of sales and business development in the many industries he has mastered make him both an ideal candidate and welcome addition to Markel Canada’s Sales and Marketing leadership team.

About Markel Canada

Markel Corporation (NYSE – MKL), a fortune 500 company based in Richmond, Virginia, with over 60 offices in 20+ countries, is a holding company for insurance, reinsurance, specialist advisory and investment operations around the world. A member of the national markets team, Markel Canada Limited is a division of Markel International Services Limited (MINT) and the Canadian underwriting and claims operation writing business in Canada on behalf of Markel Syndicate 3000 at Lloyd’s. To learn more, visit https://www.markelinternational.ca/

