Markel Canada Limited Appoints New Director of Sport Business, Brenda McClung

TORONTO, ON, FEB. 1, 2021/insPRESS/ – Markel Canada Limited, a leading underwriter of casualty, professional indemnity, specialty and property insurance is pleased to announce the appointment of Brenda McClung as their new Director of the Markel Play sector (Sport, Leisure, Recreation and Fitness).

With 15 years of experience in the P&C industry, Brenda’s past roles with organizations like Pearson Dunn, AIG and Dan Lawrie have positioned her intrinsic knowledge in effective and safe sport business solutions. Specializing in sport business early on from both the carrier and broker side has shaped Brenda’s deep understanding of the Canadian market. Brenda most recently worked with Markel Canada as a Senior Underwriter, specializing in Sport, Leisure, Recreation and Fitness.

“The opportunity to promote from within is something we celebrate at Markel” says Markel Canada’s VP of Sales and Marketing, Jeff Sutton, “Brenda has proven time and time again that her finger is on the pulse when it comes to both underwriting and understanding the market trends that relate to Canadian sport”.

In her new role, Brenda will head Markel Canada’s newest sector proposition, Markel Play, which takes notes from Markel’s growing sector propositions to offer a revamped, packaged insurance product with risk mitigating services and partners to support our broker’s and policyholders. Markel Canada is a respected leader in the Sport, Leisure, Recreation and Fitness space, which was further amplified in 2017 with the purchase of Canadian MGA, Allsport. Brenda’s role as Director, Markel Play Sector will focus on technical underwriting and development of the sector, as well as broker relations and marketing. Brenda will lead a geographically diverse team of underwriters that will support the launch and success of Markel Play, and help increase Markel’s overall market presence in Canadian sport.

“I look forward to having the Markel Play sector materialize in the coming months. It’s been a difficult journey for many Canadian sport organizations and brokers alike. Markel Canada has been hard at work to find ways we can successfully support their return to play as soon as possible” says Brenda.

Brenda’s contributions will be instrumental in the launch of Markel Play and supporting the ambitious growth goals set for Markel Canada. Markel Canada warmly supports and welcomes their newest leadership team member.

About Markel Canada

Markel Corporation (NYSE – MKL), a fortune 500 company based in Richmond, Virginia, with over 60 offices in 20+ countries, is a holding company for insurance, reinsurance, specialist advisory and investment operations around the world. A member of the national markets team, Markel Canada Limited is a division of Markel International Services Limited (MINT) and the Canadian underwriting and claims operation writing business in Canada on behalf of Markel Syndicate 3000 at Lloyd’s. To learn more, visit https://www.markelinternational.ca/

Media Contact:

Maddie Dickson, Marketing & Communications Specialist

Markel Canada Limited

Suite 400 – 200 Wellington Street West

Toronto, ON M5V 3C7

Direct: 416.933.3685

Mobile: 647.646.1200

maddie.dickson@markel.com | www.markelinternational.ca