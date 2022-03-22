Markel Canada Limited Becomes Platinum Sponsor of Canadian Association of Black Insurance Professionals (CABIP)

TORONTO, ON, MARCH 22, 2022/insPRESS/ – Markel Canada Limited, a leading underwriter of casualty, professional indemnity, specialty and environmental insurance announces a sponsoring partnership with CABIP with a pledge to promote diversity and alignment with changemakers in the industry.

Inclusion and diversity is one of the pillars that creates the Markel Style; this tie to the style accentuates the importance for our team to constantly strive for better ways of being equitable, respectful and to continue to learn, grow and challenge our ways of thinking. Embarking on the opportunity to sponsor The Canadian Association of Black Insurance Professionals (CABIP) will allow our team a chance to become involved as we further create a community at Markel Canada that is focused on being agents of change. CABIP advocates for the representation, inclusion and advancement of Black professionals within the Canadian Insurance Industry.

“The Markel culture is poised to pivot in this new landscape of a more diverse and inclusive insurance industry,” says Sheldon Williams, Chair of CABIP. “Partnering with Markel will allow CABIP to support their initiatives to develop a more diverse working environment and tangible change for Black insurance professionals,” he continues.

CABIP is open to professionals of any industry who wish to be an agent of change. CABIP features many professional development sessions throughout the year with a focus on representation and allyship in our selection of expert industry facilitators. Members are also allowed access to training, recruitment, mentorship, professional development, local meetings and events and, of course, a community.

“We are honoured to support CABIP and help elevate platforms for our employees, and the industry at large, that promote inclusion and diversity. CABIP’s offerings are not limited to professional networking and mentorship, they hold space for learning, unlearning and both inspirational and difficult conversations to be had” says Jeff Sutton, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing at Markel.

About Markel Canada

Markel Corporation (NYSE – MKL), a fortune 500 company based in Richmond, Virginia, is a holding company for insurance, reinsurance, specialist advisory and investment operations around the world. Markel has over 60 offices in 20+ countries including Canada. Markel Canada Limited is a division of Markel International Services Limited (MINT) and the Canadian underwriting and claims operation writing business on behalf of Markel Syndicate 3000 at Lloyd’s. To learn more, visit https://www.markelinternational.ca/

Media Contact:

Maddie Dickson, Senior Marketing & Communications Specialist

Markel Canada Limited

Suite 800 – 200 Wellington Street West

Toronto, ON M5V 3C7

Direct: 416.933.3685

Mobile: 647.646.1200

maddie.dickson@markel.com | www.markelinternational.ca