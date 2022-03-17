Markel Canada Limited Toronto Office Moves

Voir français ci-dessous

TORONTO, ON, MARCH 17, 2022/insPRESS/ – Markel Canada Limited, a leading underwriter of casualty, professional indemnity, specialty and environmental insurance announces that effective April 1 2022 their Toronto office will relocate.

In 2015 Markel Canada made the move to 200 Wellington Street West. As the company grows and establishes a hybrid work structure the need for a collaborative space that can accommodate our new ways of working is extremely important. Because of this, Markel Canada will move from their current office which accounts for 60% of the 4th floor of 200 Wellington Street West to the full 8th floor of 200 Wellington Street West.

“Having a larger work space that contemplates people’s preferences, privacy, video conferencing and hybrid working is something that has been at the forefront of our minds for some time now” says David Crozier, President & Managing Director of Markel Canada. “We are content with the location and services in our building and are glad to be able to upgrade and expand our space while staying here” Dave continued. Markel Canada has been working with DePM, a Toronto based designer, to create varied spaces with an updated feel in order to reflect the company culture while being mindful of our widespread team and the reality of virtual collaboration.

Effective April 1 2022 Markel Canada’s Toronto offices updated address will be 200 Wellington Street West, Suite 800, Toronto, ON M5V 3C7.

About Markel Canada

Markel Corporation (NYSE – MKL), a fortune 500 company based in Richmond, Virginia, is a holding company for insurance, reinsurance, specialist advisory and investment operations around the world. Markel has over 60 offices in 20+ countries including Canada. Markel Canada Limited is a division of Markel International Services Limited (MINT) and the Canadian underwriting and claims operation writing business on behalf of Markel Syndicate 3000 at Lloyd’s. To learn more, visit https://www.markelinternational.ca/

Media Contact:

Maddie Dickson, Senior Marketing & Communications Specialist

Markel Canada Limited

Suite 800 – 200 Wellington Street West

Toronto, ON M5V 3C7

Direct: 416.933.3685

Mobile: 647.646.1200

maddie.dickson@markel.com | www.markelinternational.ca

Déménagement des bureaux de Toronto de Markel Canada Limitée

TORONTO, ON, LE 17 MARS 2022/insPRESS/ – Markel Canada Limitée, un chef de file de la souscription d’assurances risques divers, de responsabilité civile professionnelle, spécialisées et environnementales, annonce le déménagement de ses bureaux de Toronto le 1er avril 2022.

En 2015, Markel Canada est déménagée au 200, rue Wellington Ouest. Alors que l’entreprise grandit et établit une structure de travail hybride, le besoin d’un espace collaboratif qui tient compte de ses nouvelles façons de travailler est très important. Pour cette raison, Markel Canada quittera ses bureaux actuels qui occupent 60 % du 4e étage du 200, rue Wellington Ouest, pour le 8e étage du 200, rue Wellington Ouest qu’elle occupera en entier.

« Avoir un espace de travail plus vaste qui tient compte des préférences des employés, qui assure une intimité, et qui permet les vidéoconférences et le travail hybride est au cœur de nos préoccupations depuis quelque temps déjà, a dit David Crozier, président et directeur général de Markel Canada. Nous sommes satisfaits de l’emplacement et des services offerts dans notre immeuble et heureux de pouvoir améliorer et agrandir notre espace tout en demeurant ici. » Markel Canada s’est associée à DePM, une société de conception de Toronto, pour créer des espaces variés à l’allure actualisée qui reflètent la culture de l’entreprise tout en tenant compte de l’éparpillement de son équipe et des réalités de la collaboration virtuelle.

Le 1er avril 2022, l’adresse des nouveaux bureaux de Markel Canada à Toronto sera le 200, rue Wellington Ouest, bureau 800, Toronto (Ontario) M5V 3C7.

À propos de Markel Canada

Basée à Richmond, en Virginie et figurant au palmarès Fortune 500, Markel Corporation (NYSE : MKL) est une société de portefeuille spécialisée dans l’assurance, la réassurance, la prestation de services-conseils et les opérations de placement dans le monde entier. Markel compte plus de 60 bureaux dans plus de 20 pays, dont le Canada. Markel Canada Limitée est une division de Markel International Services Ltd (MINT) et le service canadien de souscription et d’indemnisation, qui mène ses activités pour le compte de Markel Syndicate 3000 du Lloyd’s. Pour en savoir plus, consultez la page https://www.markelinternational.ca/.

Personne-ressource pour les médias :

Maddie Dickson, spécialiste principale du marketing et des communications

Markel Canada Limitée

200, rue Wellington Ouest, bureau 800

Toronto (Ontario) M5V 3C7

Bureau : 416 933-3685

Mobile : 647 646-1200

maddie.dickson@markel.com | www.markelinternational.ca