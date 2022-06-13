Markel Canada Limited Updates Organizational Structure of Alternative Distribution Business by welcoming a new Director of Digital Distribution and promoting within for a new Director of Programs and Coverholders

TORONTO, ON, JUNE 13, 2022/insPRESS/ – Markel Canada Limited, a leading underwriter of casualty, professional liability, specialty sectors, and environmental insurance, announces the new roles of Director, Head of Digital and Director, Programs & Coverholders as an updated organizational structure within its Alternative Distribution division.

Markel Canada has strategically compartmentalized their Alternative Distribution business line into two divisions: Digital and Delegated programs. Digital distribution includes the Markel Connect small business portal and our soon to launch Environmental Specialty Products portal. Delegated business incorporates Markel Canada’s delegated coverholder and delegated authority relationships.

With the restructuring of the Alternative Distribution product line comes top talent to support its success. Markel Canada is pleased to introduce Sachin Rustagi as Director, Head of Digital. Sachin joins us from Gore Mutual where he helped facilitate the launch and success of their online insurance product offerings. Digital distribution is a niche area in the industry and Sachin’s proven track record that incorporates expertise in areas like insurance, tech, sales and marketing make him a great fit to support our own digital distribution journey. Prior to his time in the insurance industry Sachin worked in digital distribution for companies like Rogers and Home Capital Group. Sachin holds a B.Math degree from the University of Waterloo as well as a Masters in Management Innovation and Entrepreneurship from Queen’s University’s Smith School of Business. In his new role Sachin will be responsible for supporting the success of our online insurance products and growing the distribution of online business. Sachin brings a deep understanding of this business and will be instrumental in the plans to help Markel Canada achieve our growth plans and liaise with our brokers. Sachin’s commitment to mentoring, public speaking and engaging with talent who are on their own journeys through the tech sector make him the ultimate helping hand in interpreting what our brokers need and helping to deliver and further innovate Markel’s growing knack for finessed technological insurance solutions.

“Sachin is a welcome addition to our changing Alternative Distribution team and I am so looking forward to the innovative perspective he will bring to our plans for strong, profitable growth. Hiring great talent allows us to deeply focus on our customer’s needs and makes our goals feel easily achievable” says Markel Canada’s SVP of Sales and Marketing, Jeff Sutton.

Marie Lenchuck, who joined Markel Canada in 2021 has been promoted to Director, Programs and Coverholders effective May 9, 2022. This promotion reflects the immediate positive impact she has had on Markel’s delegated business including the expansion of existing business and improved operational efficiencies. Prior to Markel, Marie lead national delegated program business with progressively more senior responsibilities with ACE INA/Chubb Insurance Company of Canada and Everest Insurance. Working closely with brokers she develops and services complex national insurance programs underwriting and ensuring operational rigour of a growing book of delegated underwriting authority portfolio business including risk selection, coverage, pricing and ad hoc referrals. With experience in different facets of the industry, Marie will lead this division with confident decisions and industry knowledge that facilitate this special type of business.

“We at Markel celebrate promoting from within; it is an opportunity to recognize contributions to date and support opportunities for further career success. Watching Marie’s commitment and contributions since her start at the organization is a fantastic example of what is possible for those expanding their leadership journey” says Markel Canada’s SVP of Underwriter, Jennifer Devereaux. “I am confident Marie will have a strong impact on the success of our coverholder business” she continues.

As our team capabilities expand so does the excitement throughout Canada. Markel’s company culture (an ode called The Markel Style) refers to the importance of collaboration, underwriting excellence and promising results for our stakeholders and clients. Helping grow this amazing team with these values at our core continues to prove beneficial on many fronts. Markel Canada warmly welcomes Sachin to the team and looks forward to seeing Marie’s continued success.

About Markel Canada

Markel Corporation (NYSE – MKL), a fortune 500 company based in Richmond, Virginia, with over 60 offices in 20+ countries, is a holding company for insurance, reinsurance, specialist advisory and investment operations around the world. A member of the national markets team, Markel Canada Limited is a division of Markel International Services Limited (MINT) and the Canadian underwriting and claims operation writing business in Canada on behalf of Markel Syndicate 3000 at Lloyd’s. To learn more, visit https://www.markelinternational.ca/

Media Contact:

Maddie Dickson, Marketing & Communications Specialist

Markel Canada Limited

Suite 800 – 200 Wellington Street West

Toronto, ON M5V 3C7

Direct: 416.933.3685

Mobile: 647.646.1200

maddie.dickson@markel.com | www.markelinternational.ca