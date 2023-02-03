Mathew Ariyo joins Sedgwick as general adjuster in Ontario

TORONTO, ON, FEBRUARY 3, 2023/insPRESS/ – Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, announced that Mathew Ariyo has joined its Canadian operations as a general adjuster in the major and complex loss division.

The strategic hire supports Sedgwick’s commitment to providing the widest range of claims, loss adjusting and risk consulting solutions in the Canadian marketplace — with the backing of the strongest roster of experts in the business.

Ariyo has significant experience handling complex loss adjusting involving commercial and residential property, commercial general liability and equipment breakdown insurance (EBI) claims. His expertise in specialty lines follows a decade of experience as a marine engineer responsible for maritime regulatory compliance through the management, operation, inspection and repair of onboard machinery.

“Mathew’s wide-ranging knowledge of the claims field — from property loss to forensics — combined with his supervisory experience as an engineer for machineries, electrical control systems and other auxiliaries on land and at sea, is an asset,” said Lee Powell, Sedgwick VP of major and complex loss in Canada. “His unique background and skillset enhance the sophistication of our major and complex loss team’s service offering.”

Ariyo has earned the Chartered Insurance Professional (CIP) designation and obtained certification as a Commissioned Inspector through the National Board of Boiler and Pressure Vessel Inspectors (NBBI). In addition to postgraduate recognition in insurance management, he holds a certificate in Canadian Risk Management (CRM). He possesses extensive knowledge of the National Fire Protection Association’s (NFPA) list of codes and standards, as well as building and construction adherences as they relate to the insurance industry. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Portsmouth in England.

For more about Sedgwick in Canada, visit sedgwick.com/ca or call 888-601-6228.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. The company provides a broad range of resources tailored to clients’ specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts; through the dedication and expertise of 30,000 colleagues across 80 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact performance. Sedgwick’s majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.

