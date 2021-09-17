MBC Group acquires Walker Projects, an industry leading Engineering Consulting and Project Management firm

REGINA, SK, SEPTEMBER 17, 2021/insPRESS/ – MBC Group is pleased to announce the acquisition of Walker Projects, a leading Engineering Consulting firm in Saskatchewan. Walker Projects provides a one-stop-shop for a variety of construction projects in western Canada. In addition to specializing in project management services, Walker Projects offers structural and civil engineering, building design, prime consulting, restoration engineering and forensic analysis for building failures.

The new partnership between MBC Group and Walker Projects gives our customers across the Insurance, Property Managers, Real Estate and Development, and Government industries a broad range of capabilities to meet their most critical engineering service requirements.

Walker Projects has been a pillar of integrity for more than 40 years and continues to deliver best-in-class services. From residential projects to malls and large commercial buildings, through to municipal and infrastructural systems, Walker Projects brings a comprehensive portfolio to MBC Group. “We’re very excited to join forces with MBC Group to deliver our services well beyond the prairie province,” says Milt Walker, President and CEO of Walker Projects, “We’ve been watching MBC’s fast growth and success and are excited to contribute to it even further.”

MBC Group is pleased to add to its engineering consulting capabilities across Canada. The acquisition of Walker Projects and the expansion of our company’s environmental and appraisal services in the prairies will have an immediate economic impact in the province of Saskatchewan. “MBC Group is thrilled to welcome Walker Projects to the MBC Group of companies,” says Ross Huartt, President and CEO of MBC Group, “Walker Projects’ dedication to consulting engineering services through innovation, passion, and a superior customer experience is 100% complementary to MBC’s services. This acquisition will allow us to demonstrate increased efficiency, improved outcomes, and more refined engineering processes all around.”

About MBC Group

MBC Group’s mission is to be a single source for a wide array of services, where clients receive a comprehensive, collaborative, and creative project approach to their projects. Already located in more than fifteen cities from coast to coast, MBC’s strength lies in the multidisciplinary team comprised of leading experts in structural engineering and design, property damage appraisal, cost consulting, environmental consulting, and forensic laboratory analysis and research. Each member of the team brings not only a unique background of experience to their methodology and project approach, but a passion for going above and beyond to provide clients with the solutions they need.