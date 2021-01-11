MBC Group Announces New Partnership with RML Appraisals for Equipment and Industrial Machinery

CALGARY, AB, JAN. 11, 2021/insPRESS/ – MBC Group is always on the lookout for experts that can add to our valuable and reliable suite of client solutions. As a company who offers multiple services to streamline projects, we strive to employ not only outstanding individuals, but also partner with companies whose work quality and delivery time is on par with our own.

We are proud to announce our most recent partnership with RML Automotive Appraisals, who have been setting the standard for automotive & equipment damage appraisals since 1979. The RML team of appraisers conduct appraisals for domestic and foreign automobiles, light and heavy trucks, and equipment including farming and heavy equipment, recreational vehicles, water and marine craft, all-terrain vehicles, and provide low and minimal impact reporting, other specialty vehicle appraisals, Drug Testing on Theft Recoveries, as well as Manufacturing and Industrial Equipment.

RML’s reputation for booking jobs within one day and delivering on a consistently fast turnaround makes them a top choice for appraisals in Canada.

“This is a partnership that means more resources for both our clients as well as MBC Group’s. It is important in this realm to be able to have trustworthy sources for our clients so they know they will get the highest quality service,” says David Riddell, President of RML Automotive Appraisals, “I am looking forward for the synergy this new relationship will bring.”

RML delivers outstanding service, which results in happier insureds and makes for better retention and happier insurance brokers. It also means fewer phone calls to adjusters and better overall claims management. The high-performing appraisers at RML are dedicated to improving the customer experience and paying attention to the needs of their clients and the value of their service.

Ross Huartt, President of MBC Group comments, “The combined capabilities of RML and MBC means a continued expansion of our service offerings from a trusted source. I am confident that our clients will be impressed with the quality of work RML consistently provides.”

For more information about our service offerings please contact Naomi Myers, our Director of National Services. Ms. Myers can be reached at naomi.myers@mbc-group.ca or toll free at 1-800-547-0608.

