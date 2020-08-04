MBC Group appoints its first Chief Scientist and Research Director 

CALGARY, AB/AUGUST 4, 2020/insPRESS/ – MBC Group, one of Canada’s leading national construction consulting firms, is pleased to announce the addition of Robin Abel. Mr. Abel has been appointed as the company’s new Director of Scientific Research and Development and is based out of our office in Edmonton supporting national and international initiatives.

Robin Abel is a highly qualified Forensic Chemist who holds a master’s degree in physical chemistry and has submitted his PhD thesis to the University of Alberta. Robin specializes in analytical chemistry with over fifteen years of experience. Prior to joining MBC Group, Mr. Abel was a Forensic Specialist with the RCMP National Forensic Laboratory Services where he performed routine forensic analysis and interpretation of evidence in criminal cases. Robin is also an experienced researcher having completed numerous projects at the University of Western Ontario and the University of Alberta.

Mr. Abel will spearhead MBC Group’s Research and Development department with a focus on developing a national laboratory program in supporting our Environmental and Engineering teams in their forensic investigations. Robin is detail-oriented and proficient in determining how a multitude of factors interrelate within an investigation. The application of rigorous analysis and critical thinking skills allow him to produce reliable findings in every investigation.

MBC’s investment and appointment of Robin Abel will enable our team to conduct laboratory testing services internally. This means faster processing times for bulk sample testing to assist our environmental consultants, making the evaluation and assessment process more efficient and cost effective for our clients.

“MBC understands how significant research is to evidence-based decision-making, innovation and design. We are excited to have Robin join the team as he will play a crucial role in the advancement of MBC’s reputation for delivering creative solutions using cutting edge technology. With Robin’s addition MBC will better serve our key clientele both in Canada and the United States.” says MBC Group President, Ross Huartt.

For further inquiries, Robin Abel can be reached at robin.abel@mbc-group.ca or toll free at: 1-800-547-0608.

About MBC Group

MBC Group is one of Canada’s leading national construction consulting firms. MBC Group’s national team has serviced the construction industry for over 20 years specializing in cyber security, aviation, engineering, appraisal and quantity surveying and environmental services for all types of construction from commercial, residential and consultation. Our mission is to provide a third-party independent analysis and streamlined reporting to assist our clients in making cost-effective solutions.

Visit our website to learn more about our products and services: www.mbc-group.ca.