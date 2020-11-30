MBC Group Appoints James Kozak as the new Director of Commercial Services for British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC, NOV. 30, 2020/insPRESS/ – MBC Group is thrilled to announce that on November 30, James Kozak will join our Vancouver office as Director of Commercial Services. Mr. Kozak will help expand and drive revenue to maximize MBC Group’s strategic partnerships in the BC region.

“MBC Group has evolved to become a formidable contender in the Engineering, Environmental and Cost Consulting market space,” says James. “They have built a tremendous group of professionals across the country, and I look forward to working alongside this team, with MBC’s existing and prospective clients, and other key industry stakeholders.”

James graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of British Columbia in 2006 and has continued to further his scope of education since then. He holds multiple designations including Chartered Insurance Professional (CIP), Certified Sales Professional (CSP), Certificate of Risk Management (CRM), and is in the process of obtaining his Fellowed Chartered Insurance Professional (FCIP) status.

Ross Huartt, MBC Group’s President, is equally excited to welcome James. “From working as a Claims Adjuster to creating an impressive track record in operations through Business Development & Management, there is no doubt that James will bring a strategic, creative, and visionary approach to deepening our client relationships in the region,” says Mr. Huartt. “James, we are eager to welcome you to the team and look forward to seeing what you’ll undoubtedly add to our vision here at MBC Group.”

Above and beyond his impressive education profile, James is equipped with 13 years of experience in insurance as well as business management. James will be the perfect addition to MBC’s enthusiastic Sales team and all that they have planned for MBC Group for the 2021 year.

James can be reached at james.kozak@mbc-group.ca or 1-800-547-0608.

About MBC Group

MBC Group is one of Canada’s leading Construction Consulting firms. Our national team has provided services to the construction industry for over 20 years, specializing in Engineering and offering Appraisal and Quantity Surveying and Environmental services for all types of construction from commercial, residential and consultation. Our mission is to provide expert and accessible independent analysis and streamlined reporting to assist our clients in every stage of their projects.