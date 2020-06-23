MBC Group expands expert services and its leadership team in Western Canada

CALGARY AND EDMONTON, AB, JUNE 23, 2020/insPRESS/ – MBC Group continues to enhance its expert roster and has appointed three professionals to better service its growing list of clients. Koffi Deku, Director of Engineering for Western Canada; Nick Puddle, Senior Cost Consultant based in Edmonton Alberta; and Bryan Leahing, Major Projects Cost Consultant based in Calgary, Alberta.

Koffi Deku, P. Eng

Mr. Deku will report to Antoine Caron, Vice President for Engineering. Mr. Deku will be based out of the Calgary office supporting Western Canada with engineering and design operations and can be reached at 403-542-2048 or by email at koffi.deku@mbc-group.ca. Koffi graduated from the University of Ottawa with a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering and Management and is joining the team from a large national consulting firm. His vast experience of over 15 years in engineering consulting, project engineering, and management experience on large, civil, commercial, institutional, and high-density projects valued up to $1.4 billion dollars. Mr. Deku’s engineering and executive management experience make him an ideal choice for this position.

Nick Pudde, Senior Cost Consultant

Mr. Pudde will report to Northern Alberta Manager Thomas Morawiec. He will be based out of the Edmonton office and can be reached at 587-335-8206 or by email at nick.pudde@mbc-group.ca . Nick Pudde joins MBC Group with more than eight years of experience within the residential and commercial restoration industry, having held a variety of roles such as Project Manager, and Production Manager. In 2011, Mr. Pudde graduated with a Diploma in Architectural Technology with honours. His experience in construction project management, cost control and quantity surveying will be invaluable in this role.

Rajiv Shrivastava is being instated as Director of Major Projects to continue to assist clients at high level service. Mr. Rajiv Shrivastava will report to Sandis Legzdins Director of Appraisal and Surveying Services.

Bryan Leahing, Major Project Cost Consultant

Mr. Leahing will report to Rajiv Shrivastava, the Major Project Division Director. He will be based out of the Calgary office supporting Western Canada and can be reached at 403-462-3511 or by email at bryan.leahing@mbc-group.ca. Bryan joins MBC Group from a major national construction firm. Mr. Leahing holds an MSc in Construction Management, he has his PMP designation and is awaiting his final PQS interview. With over 14 years of project management, construction and leadership experience specializing in industrial construction, we are proud to have him join our team.

“These skilled and experienced professionals enhance our expert profile and services with large commercial and industrial buildings,” states President of MBC, Ross Huartt. “Utilizing their expertise, MBC Group brings to the insurance industry unique skills that provide our clients with cost-effective solutions to manage claims to continue to deliver exceptional customer service.”

About MBC Group

MBC Group is one of Canada’s leading national construction consulting firms. MBC Group’s national team has serviced the construction industry for over 20 years specializing in cyber security, aviation, engineering, appraisal and quantity surveying and environmental services for all types of construction from commercial, residential and consultation. Our mission is to provide third party and independent analysis, streamlined reporting to assist our clients in making cost-effective solutions.

Visit our website to learn more about our products and services: www.mbc-group.ca.