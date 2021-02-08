MBC Group Expands its Capabilities with the Acquisition of Sure Hazmat and Testing

BURNABY, BC, FEB. 8, 2021/insPRESS/ – At MBC Group, our mission is to continually expand our service offerings to meet more of the needs of our clients. MBC Group’s most recent venture is a direct result of listening to the requests and feedback received from our valued clients. We are pleased to announce our acquisition of Sure Hazmat and Testing in Burnaby, BC. This key strategic partnership will allow us to offer in-house lab services which will reduce both costs and wait times for forensic analysis.

“The acquisition of Sure Hazmat will immediately strengthen MBC Group’s environmental capabilities in Western Canada” says Christian Injates, MBC’s Senior Director of Environmental Services. “We are more than excited to add ten professionals to our environmental practice and to be able to extend analytical laboratory capabilities to our current offerings in the region.”

As MBC Group continues to grow upward and onward, we want to ensure every project we undertake has dedicated scientific and industry expertise to guarantee successful completion of project milestones. Since 2003, Sure Hazmat has been dedicated to the cause of creating safe and healthy spaces for people to live and work in. Their well-rounded approach to hazardous material management takes place both in the lab through their knowledgeable laboratory personnel, and right on the project site through their experienced field technologists. Combining our team’s technical capabilities will ensure fast, accurate and first-class services, contributing to our national services while we continue to expand into new fields and adjacent markets.

“We are excited to have Sure Hazmat’s highly experienced and passionate team join our experts in our common goal,” says Ross Huartt, President of MBC Group, “they will be a key part in advancing our scientific initiatives and will allow us to broaden our client base and widen the reach and scope of our solutions.”

Acquiring Sure Hazmat supports MBC Group’s evolution by enabling us to offer increasingly inventive solutions nation-wide. Our Research and Development Division is moving into the next stage of growth, this acquisition coming in line with our recent announcement of our Integrated Laboratory for rapid testing and analysis, going live this Spring.

