MBC Group strengthens leadership with promotion of Bryan Fry to General Manager of Engineering

REGINA, SK, MARCH 15, 2022/insPRESS/ – MBC Group congratulates Bryan Fry on his promotion to General Manager of Engineering. Bryan joined MBC Group through the acquisition of Walker Projects last September and has displayed strong leadership of the Regina team and continual initiative in his technical role.

Bryan has been an Engineer for over 10 years, specializing in municipal servicing and development. His reputation for quality work and successful outcomes is a culmination of his expertise, his adaptability, and his strong sense of client needs. As a manager, Bryan has led his team in providing comprehensive civil engineering design, project management, and contract administration. He cultivates project teams to deliver on the optimization of municipal systems, improvements to existing infrastructure, and planning for future expansion.

“I’m honoured to have the opportunity to lead MBC’s team of Engineers,” says Bryan, “I’m so impressed by the collaboration of the team, and the drive for providing first-rate services that is true of every team member across the nation. The team displays the momentum for technical advancement while keeping a client-centric focus in their work. I’m looking forward to helping steer the future of MBC engineering on a national scale.”

Bryan’s role as General Manager will be to oversee the technical aspects of MBC Group’s engineering division, and to facilitate the expansion of engineering services to offer civil, structural, design, electrical, and mechanical engineering in every region. Having been essential to the success of his local team, he will apply his keen sense of business and specialized background to foster the continued culture of innovation and collaboration of the national engineering team during the forthcoming years of growth.

“We would like to congratulate Bryan Fry on his well-earned promotion,” says Ross Huartt, President and CEO of MBC Group, “Strong leaders have been essential to our rapid expansion and the successful implementation of MBC’s ambitious initiatives. I’ve been very impressed with Bryan since he joined the MBC Team and I have no doubt he is the right candidate to advance our engineering division into its next stage of evolution.”

About MBC Group

MBC Group’s mission is to be a single source for a wide array of services, where clients receive a comprehensive, collaborative, and creative project approach to their projects. Already located in more than fifteen cities from coast to coast, MBC’s strength lies in the multidisciplinary team comprised of leading experts in structural engineering and design, property damage appraisal, cost consulting, environmental consulting, and forensic laboratory analysis and research. Each member of the team brings not only a unique background of experience to their methodology and project approach, but a passion for going above and beyond to provide clients with the solutions they need.

About Bryan Fry

Bryan is an accomplished Civil Engineer with over 10 years of experience and an exceptional track record of problem solving using innovative solutions that add immense value to the projects he is involved in. With a strong analytical background, Bryan excels in the service and development of municipalities, stormwater management, and transportation design. Bryan is strong in his leadership and maintenance of operations, where he effectively assigns resources and staff to ensure effective outcomes for clients.