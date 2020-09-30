MBC Group Welcomes New Director of Operations, Luc Dumouchel

OTTAWA, ON, SEPT. 30, 2020/insPRESS/ – MBC Group is pleased to announce the addition of Luc Dumouchel to the team as our new Director of Operations. Mr. Dumouchel will provide large scale oversight to operations in all our business lines across Canada.

Over the past 40 years, Mr. Dumouchel has used his vast practical experience in project management to oversee the execution of increasingly larger and more complex programs throughout the program life cycle. As a project manager, Mr. Dumouchel was responsible for seeing projects through to a successful completion. He has spent much of his career leading teams, keeping staff motivated and involved, coaching and overseeing employees, resolving possible disputes and keeping team members, resources, clients and stakeholders on track to ensure the delivery of excellent quality work. One of the most important initiatives he was responsible for overseeing was managing a $21 million project with the Department of National Defense, aimed at supplying the Army with new tactical capabilities.

As the new Director of Operations, Mr. Dumouchel has expertise in budgeting and resource allocation that gives him a strategic advantage when it comes to playing a leading role in MBC’s growth strategy. MBC Group believes that the position of the new Director will safeguard and increase the productivity of the company’s operations in order to promote accelerated growth and long-term performance. “I am fortunate to have this opportunity and be a driving force towards MBC’s future successes. The company is poised to truly grow its vision and build on the tremendous momentum they have had over the last few years,” says Luc Dumouchel “And I look forward to being a part of the effort to bring MBC to the next level, by growing our service offerings and to be the industry’s leading appraisal, environmental and engineering consultant throughout Canada.”

Mr. Dumouchel can be reached at luc.dumouchel@mbc-group.ca or toll free at: 1-800-547-0608.

About MBC Group

MBC Group is one of Canada’s leading national construction consulting firms. MBC Group’s national team has serviced the construction industry for over 20 years specializing in cyber security, aviation, engineering, appraisal and quantity surveying and environmental services for all types of construction from commercial, residential and consultation. Our mission is to provide a third-party independent analysis and streamlined reporting to assist our clients in making cost-effective solutions.

Visit our website to learn more about our products and services: www.mbc-group.ca.