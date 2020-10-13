MBC Group Welcomes New Senior Cost Consultant, Hasham Khan, PMP to the Ontario Team

TORONTO, ON, OCT. 13, 2020/insPRESS/ – MBC Group is pleased to welcome Hasham Khan as the newest member joining the Appraisal Division at our Ontario office. Mr. Khan brings a wide and diverse range of expertise to MBC’s cost consulting presence in the Greater Toronto Area, thanks to his years of experience working for leading engineering consulting firms.

Hasham Khan graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Nottingham in England and earned a PMP certification from the Project Management Institute in Philadelphia. Mr. Khan has become an expert in the commercial/residential sector and has a strong background in high rise construction, cost consulting, loan monitoring and project management. Together with his international education and experience, Hasham will be a great addition to the team as MBC Group continues to expand our presence in Eastern Canada.

“This is an exciting time for me and I am grateful for this new opportunity to join the dynamic and highly skilled team at MBC,” says Hasham Khan. “I look forward to working on the cost estimation service line, using my diverse and comprehensive experience to complement the extensive cost knowledge already in place.”

As a certified PMP, Mr. Khan demonstrates strong leadership skills in successfully and efficiently executing tasks and scopes of work to the best of his ability for each project. His experience with AutoCAD and project management systems allows clients to get a full understanding of the tactics and preparation required to operate within fixed budgets and parameters. Mr. Khan’s array of experiences provides a well-rounded and structured approach to project management and risk mitigation. MBC Group’s cost consultancy business has experienced rapid growth across Canada and the company continues to search for ways to expand and better support our current and future clients.

Mr. Khan can be reached at hasham.khan@mbc-group.ca or toll free at: 1-800-547-0608.

About MBC Group

MBC Group is one of Canada’s leading national construction consulting firms. MBC Group’s national team has serviced the construction industry for over 20 years specializing in cyber security, aviation, engineering, appraisal and quantity surveying and environmental services for all types of construction from commercial, residential and consultation. Our mission is to provide a third-party independent analysis and streamlined reporting to assist our clients in making cost-effective solutions.

Visit our website to learn more about our products and services: www.mbc-group.ca.