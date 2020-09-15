Meet Canada’s Newly Merged Forensic Accounting Firm

TORONTO, ON, SEPT. 15, 2020/insPRESS/ – Williams & Partners Forensic Accountants Inc. and Meaden & Moore International (Canada) are pleased to announce the merger of our firms. As of September 15, 2020, our new firm will be called Williams Meaden & Moore Inc.

Delivering Even More Expertise

Our two firms share a strong dedication to providing expert forensic accounting and litigation support services to insurance providers, legal counsel and government agencies. Through the extensive collaborative opportunities of the merger, we look forward to delivering even more expertise together. Both firms specialize in measuring the value of economic damages in legal disputes, insurance claims and business valuations and have extensive experience in a wide variety of industries and areas of insurance.

Growing to Serve You Better

We have merged the firms to provide more robust service to our clients, capitalize on information technology, and further leverage the combined, unparalleled experience of our partners and team members. Williams Meaden & Moore Inc. will provide national and international services from offices in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver and London, England. Further, we will maintain our productive partnership with US-based Meaden & Moore LLP.

“Both firms have a culture of commitment to quality and client service. It is a great fit.”

– Kevin M. Copeland CPA, CA, CA*IFA, CFF, CIP

Executive Partner, Investigative & Forensic Accounting, Meaden & Moore International

Upcoming Changes to Expect

For the next few months there will be no changes in contact information or phone numbers but in due course we will provide details with respect to new email addresses, website information, and our new look.

We are grateful to our clients for their continued support over the last 50 years and look forward to helping them into the future.