Members of the Canadian Independent Adjusters’ Association Ready to Respond

TORONTO, ON, NOVEMBER 17, 2021/insPRESS/ – To those impacted by the devastating flooding and mudslides in British Columbia, Members of CIAA’S CAT Response Resource have both capacity and ability to support insurers, brokers, and property owners with emergency claims services as damage is assessed and the recovery process begins.

“First and foremost, our thoughts are with those in the affected communities,” says Jeff Edge, President of CIAA. “Our CAT Response Resource team is prepared to mobilize to the affected areas and expedite the claims process for clients and their insureds and provide any assistance necessary as the region recovers.”

“For over 65 years Canadian Independent Adjusters’ Association has played an important role in ensuring the highest level of professionalism in the adjusting profession in Canada” says Edge, CIAA. “We work closely with insurers, regulators, other industry associations and our member firms to ensure claims adjusting remains a vital part of the trust that the insuring public has in the claims process. We recognize these are especially challenging times because of the pandemic and reinforce to our industry and government partners the need to engage CIAA when decisions around consumer protection, potential health risks and domestic capacity are made.”

CIAA is the national voice of Independent Adjusters in Canada, providing leadership through advocacy, education and recognized professional standards.

