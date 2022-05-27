Members of the Canadian Independent Adjusters’ Association Ready to Respond

TORONTO, ON, MAY 27, 2022/insPRESS/ – CIAA MEMBER FIRMS confirm they have both capacity and ability to provide claims resources to those impacted by the powerful thunder/wind storms affecting Ontario and parts of Québec on Victoria Day weekend.

“For over 65 years the Canadian Independent Adjusters’ Association has played a significant role in ensuring the highest level of professionalism in the adjusting profession in Canada” says Jeff Edge, CIAA National President. “We work closely with insurers, regulators, other industry associations and our member firms to ensure claims adjusting remains a vital part of the trust that the insuring public has in the claims process. We recognize the last two years have been especially challenging times because of the pandemic and reinforce to our industry and government partners the need to engage CIAA when decisions around consumer protection, potential health risks and domestic capacity are made.”

CIAA is the national voice of Independent Adjusters in Canada, providing leadership through advocacy, education and recognized professional standards.

For more information, please contact:

Patricia Battle

Phone: 416-621-6222

Toll Free: 1-877-255-5589

pbattle@ciaa-adjusters.ca