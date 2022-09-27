Members of the Canadian Independent Adjusters’ Association Ready to Respond

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 27, 2022/insPRESS/ – First and foremost, our thoughts are with everyone in Atlantic Canada impacted by the devastation caused by Fiona.

CIAA’s CAT Response Resource is an insurer’s gateway to independent adjusters who are professional members of CIAA. Members participating in the program have five years of field experience dealing with property claims and, at a minimum, have had a course in the scoping of property damages and/or have developed specific expertise as a result of time in the field. These members are committed to serving the Insurers and the residents of Atlantic Canada at this difficult time.

“For over 65 years the Canadian Independent Adjusters’ Association has played an important role in ensuring the highest level of professionalism in the adjusting profession in Canada” says Jeff Edge, CIAA National President. “We work closely with insurers, regulators, other industry associations and our member firms to ensure claims adjusting remains a vital part of the trust the insuring public has in the claims process. Our members are Canadians eager to help fellow Canadians recover from their losses.”

CIAA is the national voice of Independent Adjusters in Canada, providing leadership through advocacy, education and recognized professional standards.

