Members of the Canadian Independent Adjusters’ Association Ready to Respond

BARRIE, ON, JULY 6, 2021/insPRESS/ — To those impacted by the B.C. wildfires and the Calgary thunderstorms, member firms of CIAA confirm they have both capacity and ability to provide claims resources to adjust the resulting claims.

Due to Covid 19, insurance claims activity in Canada has fallen dramatically as normal business activity and motor vehicle travel, both large contributors to claims frequency, have declined leaving the Canadian adjusting industry with significant excess capacity to take on new claims work. With many adjusters either on temporary layoff or employed by firms who are being supported by various levels of government under the pandemic economic recovery programmes, CIAA member firms have the capability to respond to disasters across the country.

“For over 65 years the Canadian Independent Adjusters’ Association has played an important role in ensuring the highest level of professionalism in the adjusting profession in Canada” says Christopher Bartlett, CIAA National President. “We work closely with insurers, regulators, other industry associations and our member firms to ensure claims adjusting remains a vital part of the trust that the insuring public has in the claims process. We recognize these are especially challenging times because of the pandemic and reinforce to our industry and government partners the need to engage CIAA when decisions around consumer protection, potential health risks and domestic capacity are made.”

CIAA is the national voice of Independent Adjusters in Canada, providing leadership through advocacy, education and recognized professional standards.

