Merit Insurance integrates with FIRST Canada’s FIRST Pay™ for Vertafore SIG

Expanding on The Merit Difference with easy payment options via FIRST Pay™ for SIG

TORONTO, ON, JUNE 7, 2021/insPRESS/ – FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada), the industry leader in insurance payment solutions, is pleased to announce that Merit Insurance has chosen to integrate customized payment options into Vertafore SIG with FIRST Pay™.

Merit brokers can now provide financing quotes and payment plans for new business and renewals, along with the policy proposal, at the point of sale.

In addition, Merit brokers benefit from the ability to retrieve real-time client payment status, installment schedules, and documents. The streamlined workflow and operational efficiency will allow Merit brokers to serve the needs of their clients more efficiently.

Merit brokers are able to deliver on The Merit Difference by elevating the brokers’ client experience with the ability to provide payment options with access to real-time information.

“At Merit, we strive to provide the best products and service for our clients to meet their needs,” said Carolyn Vickers, chief operating officer of Merit. “Our integration with FIRST Pay™ now provides another secure payment option with flexible payment plans that will suit each client’s unique needs.”

“We are proud that Merit has chosen to enhance their payment offering with our FIRST Pay™ for Vertafore SIG integration,” said David Caringi, chief sales officer of FIRST Canada. “The ability to provide payment choice without ever leaving their BMS or interrupting their existing workflows is a real win for Merit brokers and their clients.”

If you would like to provide customized payment options to your clients via Vertafore SIG, contact David Caringi or to learn more, visit firstinsurancefunding.ca/Vertafore.

About FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada) provides the Canadian Insurance Market with comprehensive payment solutions. Brokers, MGAs, and carriers can partner with FIRST Canada and expand their offering to provide more value, choice, and convenience for all their clients. The combined strength of FIRST Canada’s dedicated team, evolved offering, and innovative platform positions its partners to meet the demanding future of the Canadian Insurance landscape armed with market-leading solutions for success. FIRST Canada is part of Wintrust (Nasdaq: WTFC), a financial services company with more than $45 billion in assets and a part of the largest premium finance companies in North America. Follow FIRST Canada on LinkedIn and Twitter. For more about the company, visit www.firstinsurancefunding.ca.

About Merit Insurance

Merit has been helping clients reduce their risk and manage their insurance costs for 40 years. Ask us how we can help protect your lifestyle and hard-earned assets with proper coverage that reflects your unique insurance needs. Your Merit broker understands that insurance is personal, and you are not just a name on a policy. We treat our clients precisely that way, that is the Merit Difference.

For more information:

David Caringi

Chief Sales Officer

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

david.caringi@firstinsurancefunding.ca

416 859 2522

Carolyn Vickers

Chief Operating Officer

Merit Insurance

c.vickers@merit-insurance.com

416 497 5556