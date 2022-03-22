MGB Claims Consultants Inc., a McLarens Company, Builds on their Vancouver, BC Team

VANCOUVER,BC, MARCH 22, 2022/insPRESS/ – MGB Claims Consultants Inc., a McLarens Company continues its growth to the Vancouver office.

We are pleased to announce that Mr. Colm Ivers, CIP, has joined MGB to continue their British Columbia growth.

Colm attended the National University of Ireland, gaining his Bachelor of Arts and has been active in the insurance claims field for over ten years. Colm has achieved his CIP through the Insurance Institute of Canada and has held roles as an adjuster, examiner, and claims manager, for one of Canada’s largest utilities.

He has extensive experience dealing with the Lloyd’s Market, as well as considerable expertise in dealing with complex construction losses, General and Professional Liability claims, as well as his Cyber practice.

Colm is licensed to adjust in both British Columbia and Alberta.

Colm looks forward to serving MGB and McLarens National and Canadian clients in both British Columbia and Alberta.

Colm can be reached at:

colm.ivers@mgbclaims.com

604-441-5971

MGB Claims Consultants Inc. a McLarens Company, was founded in 2010 as a specialized adjusting firm dedicated to commercial/industrial and specialty risk markets.

“Responsive, Committed, Effective”