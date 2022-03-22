MGB Claims Consultants Inc., a McLarens Company, Builds Their Delegated Authority/TPA Team

TORONTO, ON, MARCH 22, 2022/insPRESS/ – MGB Claims Consultants Inc., a McLarens Company, is pleased to announce that due to the growing Delegated Authority and TPA Services, Hamid Rezvanimoghaddam, B.A, CIP, has joined MGB in the role of Senior Desk Adjuster.

Hamid earned his BA in Insurance Management and began his career in the industry in 2000 on the insurance company side. He has a wide range of experience both in the Commercial and Personal Lines of business, and since moving to Canada in 2014 has obtained his CIP and previously worked in the TPA division of a multinational independent adjusting firm handling both Commercial and Liability losses.

Hamid is proficient in both First Party and Third-Party Commercial, as well as Course of Construction, Wrap-Up Liability, Professional Liability and Medical Malpractice.

Hamid is a member of the Insurance Institute of Canada and looks forward to serving our existing clients, and new clients moving forward.

Hamid can be contacted at:

hamid.rez@mgbclaims.com

647-278-0877

MGB’s latest expansions continue its tradition of deliberate and timely national growth.

MGB Claims Consultants Inc. a McLarens Company, was founded in 2010 as a specialized adjusting firm dedicated to commercial/industrial and specialty risk markets.

“Responsive, Committed, Effective”