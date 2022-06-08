MGB Claims Consultants Inc. Expands its Offerings in British Columbia

TORONTO, ON, JUNE 8, 2022/insPRESS/ – MGB Claims Consultants Inc., a McLarens Company, is pleased to announce its expansion into the Kelowna region of British Columbia, effective June 1, 2022.

Lisa Balcaen, BBA, CIP, General Adjuster will continue with her work in Vancouver/Lower Mainland market but will also be working in the Kelowna area to expand our client services.

Lisa and MGB Claims Consultants Inc. are excited for this opportunity and increased responsiveness to the market.

Lisa’s contact information remains unchanged and our new Kelowna office address is:

101-1865 Dilworth Drive, Suite 360

Kelowna, BC V1Y 9T1

Lisa.balcaen@mgbclaims.com

(604) 839-1230

MGB Claims Consultants Inc., a McLarens Company, was founded in 2010 as a specialized adjusting firm dedicated to commercial/industrial and specialty risk markets.

“Responsive, Committed, Effective.”