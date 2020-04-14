MGB Claims Consultants Inc. Welcomes Lisa Balcaen to the British Columbia Office

Vancouver, B.C., April 14, 2020/InsPress/ – It is with great pleasure that MGB Claims Consultants Inc. announce Lisa Balcaen joined the firm effective March 23, 2020 in the role of General Adjuster. Lisa is an experienced casualty adjuster with over 9 years of adjusting experience. Lisa’s specialties include commercial general liability (BI & PD), liquor host liability, municipal liability, and wrap up liability claims. Lisa is based out of the British Columbia office and she is available to service the lower mainland, the interior, the north, and all the islands.

Lisa’s contact information below:

Lisa Balcaen, B.B.A., CIP

General Adjuster

MGB Claims Consultants Inc.

379 – 3381 Cambie Street

Vancouver, BC Canada V5Z 4R3

Mobile: 604.839.1230

Fax: 416-593-4449

Lisa.Balcaen@mgbclaims.com