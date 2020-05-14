MGB’s continued claims services to the commercial/ industrial markets following Fort McMurray flood

TORONTO,ON, MAY 14, 2020/insPRESS/ – MGB Claims Consultants Inc., Canada’s leading commercial/industrial and complex claims management firm, continues to provide claims support in Fort McMurray in response to the April flooding event. The MGB team is on site to assist markets with losses, led by Executive General Adjuster and Managing Director, Shawn Malik.

MGB adjusters are established throughout the Wood Buffalo municipality and have been providing site inspections since the flooding and evacuation order on April 26, 2020. MGB’s team has seen devastating flooding damage to properties throughout the region and is committed to providing expeditious claims handling services.

As the 13,000 residents who were forced to flee begin to return home and to their businesses, our team is committed to providing quality claims support during this difficult time. As this event has occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, MGB is abiding by social distancing protocols and has secured appropriate accommodations, workspaces, and personal protective equipment. The MGB team acknowledge the health and safety of the community is top priority.

MGB will continue to monitor the situation closely and continually assess the needs for the community.

