Michael Bodnar leads expansion of EFI Global’s forensic engineering services in western Canada

CALGARY, AB, NOV. 12, 2020/insPRESS/ – EFI Global, a leading full-service international consulting firm specializing in forensic engineering, environmental, fire investigation and specialty consulting services, today announced the expansion of its forensic engineering offerings in western Canada with the introduction of fire origin and cause/fire engineering services delivered from its Calgary service center. Michael Bodnar (M.Eng., P.Eng.) will serve as vice president of the forensics engineering service in western Canada.

Bodnar has robust experience in the coordination of fire and explosion investigations, interpretation and evaluation of fire scenarios and the preparation of expert reports. He has over 15 years of forensic experience with a diverse background in engineering in a range of technical and leadership roles, he has worked with fire and explosion investigations in the industrial, commercial, residential, vehicle and equipment and wildland environments, including multiple large loss investigations.

His background includes advancing to the rank of captain, as he served in the Corps of Royal Canadian Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (RCEME) of the Canadian Army for 11 years. Bodnar served as a key Civil / Military International Liaison Officer during a NATO deployment to Bosnia-Herzegovina, acting as the interface between NATO and the local Bosnian government, military, and police force.

“We are thrilled to have Michael join our forensic engineering services team,” said Kevin Burgher, vice president of EFI Global in Canada. “His work in the growth and development of forensic service lines across Canada will be a valuable contribution to EFI Global’s overall strategic plans. With Michael at the helm, we’re confident our client support in western Canada will continue to grow and succeed.”

“I have enjoyed working independently over the past two years and am grateful for all the clients that have kept me busy; however, I’m looking forward to the teamwork aspect in my new role and helping further support client growth,” Bodnar said. “I’m excited to help the EFI Global team expand its forensic services in western Canada, which already has a very strong foundation upon which to build.”

For further information, contact Bodnar at Michael.Bodnar@efiglobal.com or 403-909-0303.

For more on EFI Global in Canada, visit efiglobal.ca.

About EFI Global

EFI Global, a Sedgwick company, is a well-established brand with an excellent reputation in Brazil, Canada, Colombia, South Africa, U.K. and the U.S. as a market leader in environmental consulting, engineering failure analysis and origin-and-cause investigations. Each year, EFI Global completes more than 45,000 projects worldwide for a wide range of clients, such as commercial, industrial, institutional, insurance, government, risk managers, public and private entities. EFI Global is one of the world’s most respected emergency response firms, capable of providing practical solutions to the most complex problems. Our multidisciplinary team of first responders, project managers, engineers, geologists and scientists are selected for their technical proficiency and in-depth industry knowledge to aid clients in resolving technical problems. For more, see efiglobal.com

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. We provide a broad range of resources tailored to our clients’ specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts®; through the dedication and exper­tise of more than 27,000 colleagues across 65 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact the bottom line. Sedgwick’s majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.

