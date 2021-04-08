Middlesex Mutual adds Property Online Quoting including Water Protection Coverage to their existing Automobile Online Quoting with Cognition+.

ILDERTON, ON, APR. 8, 2021/insPRESS/ – Middlesex Mutual Insurance Co. (MMIC) adds Residential Property Online Quoting to their existing automobile online quoting platform through partnership with Cognition+. The solution found at, https://www.middlesexmutual.on.ca/en/who-we-are/request-a-quote.aspx, delivers an easy- to-use method of obtaining a personal home and auto quotation. This rounds out their suite of personal lines digital quoting available to their community, brokers and agents.

With the change in severe weather patterns affecting many communities, offering comprehensive water protection coverage is an important component of property insurance. Integrated within the residential quoting platform is the ability to reach out to Google Maps and confirm ‘GeoCoordinates’. Simply entering a correct address enables Middlesex Mutual to provide consumers with the correct water risk level utilizing Farm Mutual Re’s Application Programming Interface (API). With the online quoting system (OQS) directly accessing the rating and underwriting rules contained within MMIC’s system, Cognition+, the user experience is fast and reliable. This online approach by MMIC provides an effective means for consumers to initiate the sales process digitally with an agent or broker of their choice.

With more to come, MMIC’s next step on their digital enhancement journey will provide policyholders with the ability to access their current policies, claims and billing information online including their pink slips. As such, Middlesex Mutual is kicking-off a project to provide this functionality for their community in mid-April.

“With consumers becoming more connected, a strong digital presence is an important means of continuing to deliver the great service we pride ourselves on providing to our customers and business partners. Choice is something we value highly at our company and with the current situation; choice is something that we know our community wants. Today, consumers shop online for their preferred services but still want to work with a professional that will ensure their coverage needs are met appropriately. We have an extremely loyal membership who also want these services and it is important that we provide digital options to them. Further, the pricing accuracy that can be derived when leveraging our rating plan directly and combining third party sources of information in real time means less chance of error and a lot less work for everyone. We have been supportive of the mutual approach that Cognition+ provides, and appreciate seeing them deliver on their promises of digital transformation for our company and community. This is just one of many steps we are taking to ensure that we continue to exceed our policyholders’ expectations ensuring that Middlesex Mutual will be around for another 145 years.”, stated Nancy Preston, CEO – Middlesex Mutual Insurance Co.

“It’s a real pleasure working with Middlesex Mutual as we see them enabling technology for their members, their sales distribution channels and their internal teams. They understand customer expectations and the evolving environment including the need for change within the insurance industry. The Middlesex and Cognition+ teams worked well together and have implemented a real time solution involving multiple calls to and from external data sources to derive the end premiums for the consumer in a timely manner. I remember meeting Nancy Preston, CEO for Middlesex Mutual, for the first time approximately 10 years ago when she was part of our Development Steering Committee, which helped to shape the future direction of our company. It’s very rewarding working with talented mutually minded people for the benefit of local communities, and the staff at Cognition+ take a special pride in this work.”, said Jon Perry, Vice-President – Client Relations – Cognition+ Inc.

About Middlesex Mutual Insurance Co.

Located in Ilderton, Ontario – Middlesex Mutual Insurance Co. has been serving the insurance needs of Middlesex and area communities since 1876. Dedicated to providing the best insurance and customer service to its policyholders through personal service and insurance programs that respond to the changing needs of their members: ‘Doing the Right Thing’ is not just a tagline, it is their promise. Middlesex Mutual is a strong supporter of not-for-profit community initiatives and a proud member of the Ontario Mutual Insurance Association (OMIA).

About Cognition+ Inc.

Cognition+ is an innovative software provider that has a fully integrated insurance back office solution, which is used by thirty Mutual Insurance Companies across Canada. Cognition+ has a proven track record with a focus on client requirements and product quality. Cognition+, established in 1993, is wholly owned by Canadian Mutual Insurance Companies with the mission of providing comprehensive and flexible solutions for its clients. For more information visit: www.gocognition.com

