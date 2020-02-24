Midwest Claims Services Expands into Western Saskatchewan and Eastern Alberta with the Opening of their Lloydminster Office

Lloydminster, AB, February 24, 2020/InsPress/ – Midwest Claims Services, Saskatchewan’s leading insurance claims service provider, has expanded its presence into Western Saskatchewan and Eastern Alberta with the opening of their Lloydminster office.

Luc Turcotte, B.COMM, FCIP will manage the office, further expanding Midwest’s coverage territory west into Alberta. The addition of the Lloydminster location and the addition of Luc Turcotte is a strategic move, further bolstering the presence of Midwest in the prairies. The new location further expands the service product and corporate culture that makes Midwest Claims Services the go to insurance claims service provider for the prairie provinces.

Luc brings with him 32 years adjusting experience, specializing in property and casualty claims of all types, including professional liability, errors and omissions, malpractice, directors and officers, course of construction, builders risk, automobile accident benefits, equipment and cargo claims.

The new office location will be open effective February 18, 2020.

ABOUT MIDWEST CLAIMS SERVICES

Midwest Claims Services provides Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Alberta wide insurance claims services. We provide 24-hour claims service, 7 days a week. Our after-hours service is a prairie-wide service available for you and your clients at (306)522-1656.

Midwest Claims Services is the prairie leader in providing insurance claims services. With offices in Regina, Saskatoon, Swift Current, and Lloydminster we provide the most comprehensive network of adjusters in the prairies. Midwest’s offices are strategically located to provide a personal claims service alternative to the large national firms operating in Canada.

For more information please go to www.midwestclaims.ca or call (306)522-1656.