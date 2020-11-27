MKA Canada, Inc. announces Toronto Regional Manager appointment

TORONTO, ON, NOV. 27, 2020/insPRESS/ – On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are pleased to announce the promotion of Sylvia Sten to Regional Manager of our Toronto office.

Barry Milliner PMP, PQS, MRICS

Managing Director – Canada

Since joining MKA Canada, Inc. in the Calgary office in 2011, Sylvia has worked on a wide variety of property loss claims, course of construction claims and construction disputes throughout Canada, the United States and the Caribbean. Her experience includes large scale oil sands and numerous forms of energy facilities, civil and infrastructure projects, schools, hospitals, hotels, restaurants, retail stores, production facilities, sawmills, warehouses, agricultural/farm buildings; and multi-unit residential buildings.

Sylvia undertakes construction site inspections to assess damage, prepares detailed cost estimate reports, prepares tender documents for bidding purposes, analyzes project costs and prepares reports for construction disputes through all forms of dispute resolution from negotiation to litigation. Her work includes the liaison and coordination with contractors, engineers, owners, building managers, adjusters, and insurance carriers.

Sylvia graduated from the Architectural Technologies Program at SAIT in 2011, is a Certified Engineering Technologist (C.E.T.) with the Association of Science & Engineering Technology Professionals of Alberta, and is a certified LEED Green Building Associate (CaGBC).

Following her move to Toronto and having most recently fulfilled the role of Lead Estimator for our company, she now manages our Toronto office, reporting to Director Derrick Worthington.

Sylvia can be contacted as follows:

Office: Suite 102, 1290 Central Parkway West, Mississauga, ON L5C4R3

Email: ssten@mkainc.com

O: (289) 521 8662

C: (437) 990-0138

F: (289) 521 8660

www.mkainc.ca

MKA Canada, Inc., A MULTIDISCIPLINARY CONSTRUCTION CONSULTING FIRM, PROVIDES CREATIVE SOLUTIONS TO THE INSURANCE, CONSTRUCTION, LEGAL AND SURETY INDUSTRIES.

The people at MKA Canada come from a diverse construction background. Construction is their passion and their profession. Integrity and reliability are at the heart of our business. Using our elements of Strategy, Creativity, Agility and Experience, it is our goal to consistently deliver high quality services and innovative solutions to the Construction, Insurance, Legal and Surety Sectors.