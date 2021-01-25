MKA Canada, Inc. Announces Winnipeg Regional Manager Appointment

WINNIPEG, MB, JAN. 25, 2021/insPRESS/ – On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are pleased to announce the promotion of Carter Aschenbrenner to Winnipeg Regional Manager.

Barry Milliner PMP, PQS, MRICS

Managing Director – Canada

Mr. Aschenbrenner has 8 years of construction experience including Property Loss Claims and Restoration, Project Management, Estimating, and Supervision experience. He possesses a Civil Engineering Diploma from the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology with a Major in Construction Management.

Prior to joining MKA Canada, Inc., Mr. Aschenbrenner worked as a Project Coordinator with a Roadbuilding company. He was responsible for a number of projects for a wide range of Clients including those for Federal Authorities, the Provincial Government, Municipalities, Land Development Companies and multiple Developers of residential areas.

The work which Mr. Aschenbrenner undertook involved supervising and training new employees, extensive use of AutoCAD and Civil3D, preparing bids for tender and Project Cost Tracking, whilst liaising with Clients to ensure complete project delivery.

Since joining MKA Canada, Inc., Mr. Aschenbrenner has provided consulting expertise for many project types such as sawmills, industrial process facilities, metal production facilities, farming & agricultural facilities, resorts, hockey arenas, civil works, dam projects, docks & piers, residential housing, condominiums, apartment complexes, health care facilities, educational facilities, religious buildings and gas facilities.

Mr. Aschenbrenner’s consulting services experience on these facilities includes scoping of the loss, conceptual order of magnitude estimates for setting reserves, detailed repair and replacement cost estimates, interim project scope evaluations, clerk of the works services, invoice analysis, preparation of bid scope documents, ACV calculations, budgeting and cost forecasting, cost segregation, construction dispute claim analysis and negotiations with contractors.

He has also provided specific IICRC restoration consulting services in relation to water, fire and smoke damage, specializing in health care and educational facilities, applying his CSA/IICRC knowledge and experience. He has completed various Certifications within the IICRC that cover techniques, and standards of damage control and building restoration.

Mr. Aschenbrenner is an active member with the Association for the Advancement of Cost Engineering (AACE) International and The Association of Science & Engineering Technology Professionals of Alberta (ASET).

Carter can be contacted as follows:

Office: Suite 304, 400 St. Mary Avenue, Winnipeg, MB, R3C 4K5

Email: caschenbrenner@mkainc.com

O: (204) 202 7909

C: (431) 344 0242

F: (403) 532 8690

www.mkainc.ca

