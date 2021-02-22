MKA Canada, Inc. Construction Dispute Resolution Group

CALGARY, AB, FEB. 22, 2021/insPRESS/ – We provide focus in the complex world of construction claims. The claims specialists at MKA are qualified and experienced in both the preparation of claims and in the verification of submitted construction claims. We provide concise identification of key issues and appropriate evaluation methods for all forms of construction claims.

MKA provides specialised construction consulting and expert witness services for the Legal Sector. Our technical staff is comprised of experienced construction cost and schedule professionals that are knowledgeable in the litigation process, and who are credible, reliable, and meaningful Expert Witnesses in complex issues.

CONSTRUCTION DEFECT CLAIMS

MKA has extensive experience in evaluating matters involving defective construction. Our team of Cost Estimators, Project Managers, Quantity Surveyors and Consultants serve Parties in Construction Defect litigation, performing fault apportionment analyses and developing accurate cost assessments for all aspects of claims relating to Design, Product Specification, Construction, and Operation and Maintenance.

LIABILITY INSURANCE CLAIMS

MKA has significant experience in the various forms of Liability Claims. Our work includes Real Estate Development, Financing, Environmental Claims, Property Damage, Professional Liability, and Product Liability / Class Actions.

MKA understands the complexity of these claims and the roles of the various stakeholders. We work with Legal Counsel, Insurers, Reinsurers, and Adjusters through all phases of these claims to provide a detailed understanding of construction cost and schedule assessments.

CONSTRUCTION CLAIMS

Our team of construction experts provide practical assessment and knowledge in Pre-contract, Construction Phase and Post-project assessment of claims for Project Owners, Contractors, Insurers and their Legal teams.

Our team of construction experts provide practical assessment and knowledge in Pre-contract, Construction Phase and Post-project assessment of claims for Project Owners, Contractors, Insurers and their Legal teams.

MKA Canada, Inc., A MULTIDISCIPLINARY CONSTRUCTION CONSULTING FIRM, PROVIDES CREATIVE SOLUTIONS TO THE INSURANCE, CONSTRUCTION, LEGAL AND SURETY INDUSTRIES.

The people at MKA Canada come from a diverse construction background. Construction is their passion and their profession. Integrity and reliability are at the heart of our business. Using our elements of Strategy, Creativity, Agility and Experience, it is our goal to consistently deliver high quality services and innovative solutions to the Construction, Insurance, Legal and Surety Sectors.