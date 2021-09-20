MKA Canada Inc. Edmonton Regional Manager Appointment

EDMONTON, AB, SEPTEMBER 20, 2021/insPRESS/ – On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Wood to Regional Manager of our Edmonton office.

Barry Milliner PMP, PQS, MRICS

President

Andrew was educated at Natal University of Technology in Durban, South Africa, earning his Higher National Diploma in Building Surveying and a National Diploma in Construction Supervision before graduating with a BSc degree in Quantity Surveying from London University in the U.K.

Andrew has over 30 years of quantity surveying and construction management experience. As Managing Director of a consulting and construction firm in Southern Africa, Andrew led the design, budgetary control and construction of schools, single and multi family residential homes and apartments.

He has gained extensive international experience in locations across Southern Africa, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and Canada. He has experience working across many disciplines of the construction industry as a Contractor’s Quantity Surveyor, Consulting Quantity Surveyor and as a Project Manager, gaining a deep understanding of the operations, costs and management of the construction industry.

In 2018, Andrew was appointed as Managing Quantity Surveyor in the UAE, providing cost management to prestigious projects in Oman and Dubai, including the Dubai Expo. Andrew’s duties included interface with project stakeholders, project schedule management, budgetary control, procurement, subcontract management, cost reporting and quantification and negotiations on claims.

In 2020 Andrew joined the MKA team in Calgary as a Project Manager. His duties have included on site investigation and review, preparation of conceptual and detailed repair scope of work, estimates and reports, on site monitoring of progress and preparation of progress reports, review and recommendation of change orders, detailed analysis of invoices and payment recommendation reports including negotiation of final accounts.

Andrew’s contact details:

Office: Suite 102, 1603 – 91st Street SW Edmonton, AB T6X 0W8

Email: awood@mkainc.com

O: 780.628.6625

C: 825.994.9217

F: 403.532.8960

www.mkainc.ca

