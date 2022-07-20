MKA Canada Inc. Vancouver Regional Manager Appointment

VANCOUVER, BC, JULY 20, 2022/insPRESS/ – On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are pleased to announce the appointment of Scarlette Liu to Regional Manager of our Vancouver office.

Ms. Liu has over 10 years of experience in the construction consulting industry, providing services in quantity surveying, project management and project cost analysis.

During her tenure in China in 2010, Ms. Liu was responsible for conducting Estimate to Complete cost analysis, invoice analysis and tracking project schedules for a large Construction Company. She worked on projects involving Industrial Warehouses and Commercial Retail Stores.

In 2011, Ms. Liu relocated to Ontario, Canada. Whilst pursuing her master’s degree at the University of Waterloo, she was also part of a research team for the Construction Industry Institute (USA). The research group focused on improving construction productivity and lowering project costs. Once her studies were complete, Ms. Liu joined a large Nuclear Plant as Construction Claim Analyst. She was responsible for invoice reconciliations, contract document management and monitoring cost controls.

In 2015, Ms. Liu joined MKA Canada Inc. in Toronto and consulted on various residential, commercial and industrial projects. Since rejoining the firm in 2021 and relocating to Vancouver, Scarlette has been responsible for the analyses of proposed project budgets, schedule delay analysis, performing scope and cost validation, development of scope of work and bid documents, comparison analyses of bid submissions, damage assessments, conceptual order of magnitude estimates for setting reserves, detailed repair and replacement cost estimates, actual cash value analysis, cost segregation, and invoice reconciliations.

Ms. Liu has provided consulting services to Insurance Carriers, Adjusters, Lawyers and Contractors on projects relating to fires, floods, wind, water, structural collapses, hurricanes, hailstorms and wildfires in Canada and United States.

Scarlette’s contact details:

Suite 363, 1350 Burrard Street

Vancouver, BC V6Z 0C2

Email: sliu@mkainc.com

C: 519.722.6311

www.mkainc.ca

The people at MKA Canada come from a diverse construction background. Construction is their passion and their profession. Integrity and reliability are at the heart of our business. Using our elements of Strategy, Creativity, Agility and Experience, it is our goal to consistently deliver high quality services and innovative solutions to the Insurance, Construction, Legal and Surety Industries.