Mobile Water Treatment Service in Ontario

BRANTFORD, ON/APR. 13, 2021/insPRESS/ – iTech Environmental Services is fully licensed TSSA contractor and insured environmentally conscious company headquartered in Brantford, Ontario with 24/7 service in Southern, Central Ontario and Eastern Ontario.

iTech Environmental Services can provide you with effective hydrocarbon impacted wastewater treatment options. Our mobile trailers and skid mounted treatment units can effectively clean impacted ground water or captured surface water virtually anywhere in any environment. These units can be either hardwired into existing power sources or generator powered for remote applications. We’ll also supply an array of absorbent booms, pads and river booms to control surface spills on land and in waterways.

iTech prides itself on providing cost effective water treatment solutions as part of our goal to provide you with a complete one call remediation contractor service, testing provided by your preferred Environmental Consultant. Call us for your water treatment quotes at 1-877-324-4402, we’re available 24/7