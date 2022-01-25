Modern Specialty Insurance introduces Niche Habitational Program for Ontario

BURLINGTON, ON, JANUARY 25, 2022/insPRESS/ – Anthony Passarelli, President of Modern Specialty Insurance stated:

“MSI’s success is a result of serving best-in-class brokers who have strong front-line underwriting capabilities, an experienced management team, and a desire for a productive long-term relationship. By delivering on our service commitments we’ve been fortunate to hold regular, transparent conversations with our broker partners and the Niche Habitational Program is a product of these discussions.

Our coverages reflect the realities of the real estate market enabling brokers to win more new business and increase retention without compromising on coverage for the client. An example of this is how we offer Guaranteed Building Replacement Cost, and water damage coverage on some of our products. We also write risks with up to 3 mortgages (including private), aluminum wiring, 60 AMP, and TIV of $2MM. Primary, Secondary, Seasonal, and Rented dwellings can each be written on a stand-alone basis, and vacant properties can be done for even up to 21 months.

We remain confident in continuing our exponential growth as new programs lift off in coming months supported by our incredible team, engaged broker partners, and quote to bind portal”

About

Modern Specialty Insurance is an MGA based in Burlington, Ontario and a registered member of both CAMGA & RIBO.

