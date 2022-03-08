Modern Specialty Insurance niche habitational rates now available on Applied Rating Services!

BURLINGTON, ON, MARCH 8, 2022 /insPRESS – Modern Specialty Insurance is proud to announce a new initiative with Applied Rating Services (formerly Compuquote). Modern Speciality Insurance will be the first MGA in Ontario to provide quoting capabilities to contracted brokers for our complete Niche Habitational program through Applied Rating Services. This includes vacant dwellings and student rentals.

Accessing MSI Niche Habitational rates via Applied Rating Services will streamline the application process for brokers and enable timely and efficient servicing of clients without a fundamental change to existing broker quoting workflow. Competitors require brokers to obtain niche habitational quotes individually while having to compare quotes manually for competing markets. Our quotes are readily available on the comparative rating service and if the quote is suitable, brokers would be able to submit the risk details to MSI without having to complete an additional application.

Providing comparative rating services for broker partners reinforces Modern Specialty Insurance’s commitment to innovation and ease of doing business. “We are very excited to be able to provide our brokers with easier access to rates for our niche products, and to be the first MGA to do so.” says Tony Passarelli, President of Modern Specialty Insurance. “This is another building block towards our goal of becoming the #1 MGA in Canada”

Interested in becoming a contracted broker partner with the ability to quote our Niche Habitational program through Applied Rating Services? Complete a Broker Profile from our website msins.ca and submit to brokerinfo@msins.ca

About Modern Specialty Insurance

Modern Specialty Insurance is an MGA based in Burlington, Ontario and a registered member of both CAMGA & RIBO. Founded in 2019, MSI was recently recognized by our broker partners as a 5-star MGA.

Modern Specialty Insurance Ltd.

5500 North Service Rd Unit 806, Burlington, ON L7L 6W6

1-844-335-9378