MSA Research announces launch of refreshed website and a host of new features for its Researcher platform

Toronto, ON, February 19, 2020/InsPress/ – MSA launches new website and introduces several new features to its flagship MSA Researcher Platforms covering the Canadian insurance industry.

“We are excited to announce MSA’s new website today”, said MSA CEO, Joel Baker, “MSA’s new site was redesigned from the ground up to provide easy navigation and a wealth of information on MSA’s services and world-class events”. To experience the site, please visit www.msaresearch.com.

At the same time, MSA is pleased to advise the release of three powerful enhancements to the MSA software platform, available now to MSA Researcher subscribers at no extra cost:

MSA Quarterly Outlook Report Online (P&C only). Every license of MSA Researcher now includes a new module with a searchable archive of MSA’s Quarterly Outlook Report articles going back to Q2-2004. Just click on the ‘Outlook’ tab on the platform. MSA Researcher Lite – Every license of MSA Researcher is now accompanied by a companion Lite license for another user that provides access to MSA Researcher’s powerful dashboard and the MSA Quarterly Outlook Report Online. MSA Researcher Unlimited – Corporate site license subscribers of MSA

Researcher can now provide MSA Researcher Lite to an unlimited number of their staff, executives and board members.

“Clients have asked us for online access to the quarterly report and many are choosing to forgo the printed copies”, said Baker, adding that “the Lite and Unlimited options to Researcher provide elements of the platform to thousands of additional industry professionals. For most of our clients, this means they can offer MSA’s powerful tools enterprise wide, allowing staff to conveniently access the data individually.”

About MSA

Toronto-based MSA Research is a Canadian‐owned, independent analytical research firm that is focused on the Canadian insurance industry. MSA’s mission is to provide Canada’s insurance professionals with comprehensive financial information, unparalleled analytical tools and rigorous research on a consistent basis. Founded in 2003, MSA is the dominant provider of financial information relating to Canadian P&C and Life/Health insurers. MSA also hosts several world-class events including the National Insurance Conference of Canada (NICC), the Canadian Insurance Financial Forum (CIFF), InsurTech North and CatIQ Connect.

For more information or inquiries about our new Researcher platform features, please contact Tes Fekade at tesfaye.fekade@msaresearch.com (416) 368-0777 x.23