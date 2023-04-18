MSA Research is delighted to announce that registration is now open for the 2023 National Insurance Conference of Canada (NICC)

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 18, 2023/insPRESS/ – MSA Research is pleased to announce that registration is now open for the fifteenth annual National Insurance Conference of Canada (NICC) which will be held September 26th to 28th, 2023 at Le Centre Sheraton, Montreal.

The NICC will draw leaders from across the insurance industry in Canada and abroad. Attendees can visit www.niccanada.com to register today.

As Canada’s premier insurance industry forum, the NICC provides a unique opportunity for leaders to come together to discuss the key issues facing the industry and to network with colleagues and stakeholders from Canada and beyond. “Since 2007, NICC has been Canada’s go-to conference for insurance industry executives,” said Joel Baker, President and CEO of MSA Research. “Thanks to our Senior Advisory Committee, we’re able to deliver a program that offers valuable insights and exceptional networking opportunities. We’re excited to return to Montreal this year with an outstanding agenda.”

The NICC’s world-class agenda features a range of expert panel sessions, poignant presentations, and addresses. Highlights include a welcome address by Lloyd’s Commercial Director Dawn Miller; an opening keynote fireside chat between Canada’s Superintendent of Financial Institutions, Peter Routledge, and NICC emcee Kathleen Butterfield; IBC’s luncheon with Celyeste Power; and a salient closing luncheon fireside chat on Navigating the Ethics of AI between Canada’s Sue Britton and Oxford University’s Daniel Susskind.

But that’s not all – the half-day 2023 InsurTech North conference kicks off right after the closing NICC lunch, with a full agenda of its own. All NICC delegates are welcome and encouraged to stay and participate in InsurTech North at no extra charge.

NICC 2023 Advisory Committee

London Bradley, President & CEO, Allstate Insurance Co of Canada

Peter Braid, CEO, Insurance Brokers Association of Canada

Michael George, CEO,

Tokio Marine Canada

Lisa Guglietti,

EVP and COO, P&C Manufacturing, Co-operators Group

Peter Hohman, President & CEO,

Insurance Institute of Canada

Geoff Lubert, President & CEO,

Gallagher Re Canada

Steve Masnyk, Managing Director, CAMGA

Monica Ningen, President & CEO,

Canada & English Caribbean, Swiss Re

Celyeste Power, President & CEO, IBC

Greg M. Smith, President,

Crawford & Co Canada

Jonathan Stephenson, Managing Director,

Guy Carpenter

Matt Wolfe, President & CEO, Reinsurance,

Aon Canada

InsurTech North 2023 Advisory Committee

Jan Christopher Arp,

Founding Managing Partner, Holt Xchange

Sue Britton, Co-Founder,

Fathom4sight

John Harvey, Founder,

InsurTech Canada

Laviva Mazhar, Principal,

Luge Capital

David Nault, Co-Founder and General Partner, Luge Capital

The NICC remains focused on catering to senior executives from insurers, brokers, reinsurers, industry associations, risk managers, policymakers, and industry partners. The 2023 National Insurance Conference of Canada will take place from September 26-28, 2023, at Le Centre Sheraton Montreal. Register today at www.niccanada.com to secure your spot!

About the National Insurance Conference of Canada

Now in its 15th year, the National Insurance Conference of Canada is the Canadian P&C industry’s pre-eminent conference and leadership forum. Designed for insurance and reinsurance company executives, brokers, regulators, risk managers and industry partners, this executive-level conference addresses many of the diverse and complex issues facing leaders in the Canadian P&C insurance industry. Registration and complete agenda details can be found at www.niccanada.com.

About InsurTech North

InsurTech North provides participants an essential opportunity to connect with forward-thinking experts including insurance company executives, entrepreneurs/founders, venture capitalists, incubators, regulators and advisors. The program is designed to drive insurance technology innovation, opportunity and learning to assist decision makers in the life/health and P&C industries. Visit www.insurtechnorth.com to obtain more information.

For more information, contact:

Ola Awotungase,

647-385-5404

olajumoke.Awotungase@msaresearch.com