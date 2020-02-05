Nacora Canada appoints Darryl Wolfe as CEO

Mississauga, ON, February 5, 2020/InsPress/ – We are pleased to announce that there is a new name at the top of Nacora Canada – and it’s a familiar face who is taking over as CEO! Darryl Wolfe, who first joined the firm back in 2002, has been named the Canadian group’s CEO as of January 01, 2020. Darryl will be responsible for the management of the Nacora Canada insurance operation, in addition to the firm’s MGA (Managing General Agency), GFH Underwriting Agency Ltd.

Darryl’s journey so far can be described as one of dedication, determination and hard work. During his time in Nacora, Darryl has held many roles within the organization, as employee, as manager of several departments and most recently as Director overseeing the insurance day-to-day operation. Darryl’s dedication and loyalty to Nacora has propelled him to excel in whatever he does and has positioned him as a dynamic leader, implementing positive change in the overall Nacora experience for clients and staff alike. Being highly respected for his integrity, trust and commitment to the industry, Darryl has had the opportunity to pass along his knowledge and passion to others by mentoring and coaching many insurance professionals during his career.

“I am honoured to lead the Nacora organization for Canada, a firm I’ve been part of for 18 years”, he said. “There is a clear opportunity to realize Nacora’s unique and untapped potential in the marketplace through our very distinct distribution channels. Nacora is financially strong, backed by one of the largest logistics providers in the world, Kuehne + Nagel. I will continue to lead Nacora in alignment with our vision to be the best organization to work for and the best company to do business with.”

Darryl currently holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and proudly holds the designation of Chartered Insurance Professional, CIP. Darryl has his Level II Broker’s license in Ontario and is provincially licensed across Canada.

Darryl Wolfe succeeds Dianna Fioravanti-Ashikwe, who was appointed as President of Nacora, North America (Canada, United States & Mexico) in January 2019.

Established by Kuehne + Nagel, NACORA is a fully owned subsidiary of the Kuehne + Nagel Group. Since 1972 it has been NACORA’s core competence to support Kuehne + Nagel as well as external companies in the design and building of cost-effective insurance programs. NACORA is an independent commercial insurance broking firm specializing in the provision of risk management and insurance solutions, products and services. Its network of offices spans 30 countries from where NACORA deploys insurance, claims and risk management specialists serving customers in all industry sectors throughout all the major economies. Owing to its heritage in the transportation industry, NACORA has specialist capabilities and resources in the needs of the transportation and logistics industry. Our corporate head office is in Schindellegi, near Zurich, Switzerland.