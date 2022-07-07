NACORA INTERNATIONAL INSURANCE BROKERS launches first of its kind integrated Marine Habitat Protection model in commercial insurance

MISSISSAUGA, ON, JULY 7, 2022/insPRESS/ – Nacora Canada is proud to announce an exciting opportunity for their customers to purchase a professional cargo solution that supports the restoration and protection of marine flora and fauna. Nacora will be the leading the way as the first Insurance Broker to offer this solution. Every cargo insurance booked by Nacora’s clients using its e-insurance certificate system will aid in funding projects of the U.S. based non-profit organization “The Marine Megafauna Foundation” (MMF)

MMF’s initiatives are to safeguard marine biodiversity particularly protecting endangered marine megafauna populations, creating or expanding key marine protected areas and educating and incorporating communities and collaborators into the mission. With this, the funds raised will directly help to remove the threats by developing reasonable alternatives to destructive fishing practices, eliminating ocean plastics by cleaning and removing plastic waste and tackling climate change to help protect and help build resilience within the ocean ecosystem.

With Nacora’s long standing business partnerships with Zurich Insurance Company Ltd. and AXA XL a cargo insurance product, they were able to develop an insurance product that will support projects for the conservation of marine mega fauna.

Nacora is committed to this initiative alongside its customers to help preserve and restore our environment and our marine ecosystem.