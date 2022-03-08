Neil Ralston Joins Origin and Cause in Victoria, BC

VANCOUVER, BC, MARCH 8, 2022 /insPRESS/ – Origin and Cause, Canada’s largest forensic engineering and fire investigation firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Neil Ralston CFE, CFEI, CFVI, CFII to the Victoria office.

Neil is a highly respected fire and explosion investigator with over 20 years of experience. He spent the first half of his career with the Metropolitan Police in London, England and the Edmonton Police Service in Alberta. Post policing, Neil worked for one of Canada’s largest insurers as a Senior Investigator (Fraud Management & Fire Loss) before managing a team dedicated to the processing of complex fraudulent claims and/or policy concerns related to large loss complex fire claims.

In 2013, Neil obtained his Certified Fire and Explosion Investigator (CFEI), Certified Vehicle Fire Investigator (CFVI) and Certified Fire Investigator Instructor (CFII) designations, as well as becoming a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE). To date, Neil has investigated approximately 300 residential, commercial and vehicle fires/explosions as well as other non-fire related complex losses. He is a member of the International Association of Arson Investigators (IAAI) and the National Association of Fire Investigators (NAFI) as well as the association of certified fraud examiners (ACFE). Furthermore, he is working towards completing the Chartered Insurance Professional (CIP) designation program via the Insurance Institute of Canada (IIC).

Ken Swan, Vice President, Western Canada, commented: “Neil’s experience runs the gamut from law enforcement to internal investigator at one of Canada’s largest insurers. His specialized background gives him a real understanding of all the challenges different stakeholders face throughout an investigation. It has been a pleasure working with and getting to know Neil, and I’m sure our clients on the island and mainland will feel the same way. Welcome to the team, Neil!”

For more information, please contact:

Neil Ralston, Fire & Explosion Investigator

250-686-8678

nralston@origin-and-cause.com

Ken Swan, Vice President Western Canada and Fire & Explosion Investigator

(204) 219-5551

kswan@origin-and-cause.com

About Origin and Cause

As Canada’s largest consulting forensic engineering and fire investigation firm, Origin and Cause provides cross-disciplinary forensic expertise to insurance companies, law firms, independent adjusters, and corporate risk managers. Origin and Cause has been a trusted leader for over 25 years, completing over 30,000 cases and helping its clients discover the truth by determining the facts through expert investigation. Origin and Cause has built its reputation on integrity and commitment to the facts, and guarantees unbiased opinions based on factual evidence determined through scientific methodology, examination and laboratory testing.