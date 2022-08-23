New BIG Office Location Now Open in Binbrook, ON

TORONTO, ON, AUGUST 23, 2022/insPRESS/ – Billyard Insurance Group (BIG) is expanding to Binbrook, ON partnering with the knowledgeable industry professional, Chevanne Reid as Managing Partner. BIG’s Director of Business Development, Jennifer Smith reflected the organization’s excitement as they partner with Chevanne saying, “[He] brings incredible energy to the youthful and growing community of Binbrook. He continuously puts the well-being of his clients first, and always seeks out opportunities to give back to his community.”

Chevanne Reid joins BIG with over five years of experience in insurance sales, team leadership, and mentorship. As Chevanne launches the BIG Binbrook, he explained, “I hope to grow a successful team, and have that warm-culture effect that brings out the best in each member. I also want to offer superior client service and educate the community about insurance products.” His move to BIG’s platform was motivated by how the company treats its people and values accountability.

“I hope to establish the Binbrook office as the trusted brokerage in the area where residents are treated like family,” Chevanne said. BIG Binbrook is now open, offering affordable insurance solutions for home insurance, auto insurance, business insurance, and life insurance. Learn about the services and employment opportunities by visiting the BIG Binbrook website or drop by their office located at 4-664 Golf Club Road in Hannon.

The Billyard Insurance Group is actively seeking experienced and motivated insurance professionals with an entrepreneurial spirit to join the BIG Family and be a part of this growing movement. Interested individuals are invited to visit https://www.thebig.ca/branch-opportunities to learn more about BIG branch office opportunities across Canada.

About the Billyard Insurance Group

The Billyard Insurance Group is an independent and award-winning Canadian insurance brokerage. Their holistic approach to insurance ensures their clients receive the best coverage for home insurance, auto insurance, commercial insurance, travel insurance, pet insurance, life insurance, and financial planning services. In recent years, BIG has witnessed exponential growth with President Stephen Billyard and his team paving the way for growth and innovation. What started as a local, family-run brokerage in Welland, Ontario has now expanded to 70 branches in key cities of Alberta, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Ontario. Their growth strategy is fueled by a vision to acquire top talent by providing industry-leading training, technology, and broker support.

Contact:

Dave Brooks

dave.brooks@thebig.ca

905-346-2190 ext. 10113