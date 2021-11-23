New Branch Manager and Vancouver office expands West Coast reach for CHES Special Risk

VANCOUVER, BC, NOVEMBER 23, 2021/insPRESS/ – CHES Special Risk today announced that it has significantly strengthened its West Coast presence with the appointment of a new Branch Manager and the opening of a new office in Vancouver.

“Time zone differences and the demand for Capacity are the two main drivers for the Recruitment of a Branch Manager and the establishment of a CHES Special Risk hub in Vancouver,” said Gary Hirst, President and Chief Executive Officer of CHES Special Risk.

CHES Special Risk has appointed Spencer Denton as Branch Manager to Lead the expansion and Product delivery to the Western Provinces.

“We have been servicing Brokers in the Western region for a number of years and accessing the Brokers in their home territory is difficult from the other side of the country, explained Gary, ‘so the logical step is to provide the Underwriting response from the home Province’.

‘Spencer brings a unique perspective as the Lead for the office with his Retail Broker background, he understands the service levels brokers need to satisfy their Clients, and the choice of Product demand needed to cater for all eventualities’ Gary added.

The Vancouver Team at CHES Special Risk can be accessed through our dedicated email at QuoteMeHappyVancouver@CHESspecialrisk.ca

ABOUT CHES Special Risk Inc.

CHES Special Risk Inc. was established as a Managing General Agent and Wholesale broker in 2004, in response to Broker demand to a hardening market place, later becoming a fully accredited Lloyd’s coverholder in 2009. CHES Special Risk are a fully Independent MGA delivering “A” Rated capacity both in the Hard to Place, and Standard lines classes and support their Retail Brokers in Growing and developing their businesses.

